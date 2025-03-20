Fire Force Season 3 Lands New Streaming Home Ahead of April Release

Fire Force is stoking the fires to warm up its third season. But, Crunchyroll subscribers won’t be the only ones who get to enjoy Shinra’s hot-headed journey, as Season 3 of Fire Force will simultaneously be released on another streaming platform. David Production’s anime adaptation of Atsushi Ohkubo’s hit manga was first released in 2019 and was a major hit. Fans only had to wait a year for Season 2, which premiered in 2020. Nearly five years later, we’re still twiddling our thumbs for Season 3. Thankfully, we won’t be waiting too much longer, as the show returns to our screens in just a few short weeks.

Fire Force is set in a world where humans can randomly spontaneously combust into mindless Infernals. The series follows Shinra and his comrades at the Special Fire Cathedral 8, who are tasked with discovering the cause of spontaneous human combustion, leading them to face off against a shadowy underground religious cult known as the White-Clad. Now, in light of its upcoming Season 3 release, Fire Force will also be streaming its new installment on Hulu.

Fire Force Season 3 Will Also Be Released on Hulu

As anime grows in mainstream popularity, more and more streamers are embracing the medium and adding as many new and legacy anime to their content libraries. Hulu is the next to step into the ring, as Season 3 of Fire Force will simultaneously be released on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The third season is currently scheduled to premiere on April 4th.

Season 3 of Fire Force has controversially been split into two cours. Cour one premieres this April, with Cour two releasing in January 2026. Hulu will be the home of Season 3 in the US, while international fans will be able to stream the series on Disney+. The past two seasons of Fire Force are already streaming on Hulu.

As well as Fire Force Season 3, Hulu will also begin streaming Witch Watch, Beyblade X: Complete Season 1B, and Synduality Noir this April.

Fire Force Season 3 Adapts The “Obi’s Rescue Arc”

There are some big battles in store for Season 3 of Fire Force. The new season will kick off with the “Obi’s Rescue Arc” from Atsushi Ohkubo’s manga. With Captain Obi imprisoned and Captain Hague assassinated, the members of the Special Fire Cathedral 8 must work to rescue their beloved captain, while the White Clad continue their mission to take over Tokyo.

Season 3 will also finally give Arthur the battle he deserves. His entire character is derived from the myth of Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. So, what better way to let Arthur live out his fantasy than to let him fight a dragon, or, at least a character called Dragon.

