Oshi no Ko Achieves a Massive Sales Milestone

Oshi no Ko may have bowed out earlier this year, but the series continues to have a healthy lifespan after its conclusion. As the final volume of the manga releases in Japan, it’s been revealed that the series has passed a massive sales milestone. Oricon confirms that Oshi no Ko had 20 million copies in circulation as of November 2024, an impressive sales figure for a non-action-related manga series. With volume 16 barely hitting Japanese stores and the last several volumes yet to launch in English-speaking countries, the series is prepared to sell even more copies.

These sales are impressive, given the manga’s subject matter. Even though manga about pop idols are a dime a dozen, Oshi no Ko stands out for its brutal honesty in the entertainment industry. Right away, the series pulls the rug under readers’ feet, keeping them engaged in a storyline that covers the dark underbelly of pop idols and acting. The series’ success is built on top of keeping readers guessing. What began as a standard pop idol manga quickly swerved to a story about a single mom of two reincarnated fans, to pivot once again be a revenge tale with twins breaking into a perilous entertainment industry. Though the series remained ostensibly about pop idols and entertainment, it also had a murder-mystery plot that hooked people chapter to chapter.

The World of Oshi no Ko After the End

The series ended on a predictably bittersweet note where not every character got to walk away from alive. The series never shies away from the inherent difficulty in breaking into the entertainment industry, which includes rejection, dealing with stalkers, and the monstrous pressure girls face when becoming pop stars. However, the series does have a kernel of hope at the end, showcasing the bond and friendship that grows between people trying to break into the industry.

The last few chapters focused more on the co-lead protagonists, twins Aqua and Ruby. Fortunately, Oshi no Ko will have some spin-offs and collaborations to give fans more of a taste of the world and other characters. Oshi no Ko is collaborating with Japanese fashion magazine, SPUR, to have the manga’s mascot character, Ai Hoshino, appear on the February 2025 cover. The SPUR cover reimagines Ai as having a more happy life than what was shown in the manga. There will also be a light novel spin-off title that centers on characters Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa after the events of the main manga.

