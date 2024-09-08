Oshi no Ko Creators Tease Its 'Controversial' Final Arc

Oshi no Ko has made a name for itself as one of anime's most vibrant series, and it is also one of its most shocking. During season one, the idol drama went viral for its intense cliffhangers starting with episode one. Creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari are still working hard to surprise fans as the Shueisha manga continues. And as the series nears its end, the two are ready to talk about what the final arc of Oshi no Ko will look like.

The discussion comes from Da Vinci Magazine, a popular trade published in Japan. In light of the anime's second season, Akasaka and Yokoyari sat down to talk about the drama. It was there the pair were asked about the future, and Akasaka took a moment to talk about the surprising scope of the manga's final arc.

What's the Final Arc of Oshi no Ko Planning?

"We've titled the final arc of Oshi no Ko 'Toward the Stars and Dreams.' We're anxious about whether we're capturing the essence of that image in the manga," Akasaka explained.

"When I was working on Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, I tended to give each character a proper send-off, but this time I'm not planning to do that. We're putting in the effort to show everything we wanted to show and resolve all issues. Maybe some parts will be different from what I've told Mengo [Yokoyari]."

Adding to the discussion, Yokoyari said they plan to do nothing but support Akasaka as they narrow the focus of Oshi no Ko's final arc. "I'm okay with that. Take your time. Make sure you have no regrets left when the story is over. I can wait as long as you need. And you can talk to me whenever you are worried."

How Will Oshi no Ko End?

Oshi no Ko is barely into its final arc at this point. The storyline named by Akasaka kicked off with chapter 153, and since then, the manga has been filled with revelations. From murder attempts to identity reveals, we are getting it all. However, readers of the manga are split over this confession by Akasaka.

Oshi no Ko has a solid ensemble cast, but unlike what we saw with Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Akasaka does not want to give all of its characters an ending. It seems likely the story will focus on its top characters and go from there. This means Ruby and Aqua are going to be the focus moving forward, so the future for characters like Kana are foggy at best.

The end date of Oshi no Ko has yet to be set, but as you can see, its creators are working hard on the manga's final arc. The team at Shueisha is overseeing the story's release in English so keeping up with Ai's twins is easier than ever. And of course, season two of Oshi no Ko has a few more episodes to drop over on HIDIVE before the fall season begins.

What do you think about this Oshi no Ko update? How do you think the idol drama will wrap things up?