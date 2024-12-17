Oshi no Ko Brings Ai Back in a Wholesome Fashion Collab

Oshi no Ko‘s beloved B-Komachi idol, Ai Hoshino, just became the cover girl of one of Japan’s top fashion magazines, reimagining her in a far less tragic timeline. Despite the manga having ended not too long ago, Oshi no Ko is still thriving as a franchise, and its new wholesome fashion collab shows fans what could have been had Ai lived to see her career as an idol to the end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SPUR magazine recently announced that Oshi no Ko‘s Ai Hoshino will be gracing the cover of its upcoming February 2025 issue, which will be hitting shelves on the 23rd. The cover features a new original illustration by Mengo Yokoyari and reimagines Ai all grown up as a fashion model after retiring as an idol.

Spur

Oshi No Ko’s Ai Takes the Cover of SPUR Magazine Re-Imagined as an Adult

The upcoming February 2025 issue will mark the second time Oshi no Ko has been featured on the cover of SPUR, the first being back in August 2023 when the twins Ruby and Aqua graced the cover in Tiffany and Dior jewelry.

This time around, Ai has been chosen to be the new cover girl, making a bold statement in Valentino’s latest Resort Collection. Ai can be seen sporting her iconic double peace sign pose from the cover of volume 1 of Oshi no Ko and appears just as vibrant as ever, even as an adult, albeit with a calmer, more mature air to her.

The story concept for the cover imagines Ai working in the fashion industry as an adult once her career as an idol has come to a close, giving fans a glimpse at Ai as a full-grown adult that the manga’s tragic storyline sadly never could.

The special feature in the issue will include more illustrations centered around the theme of Ai if she were invited to a fashion show. The issue will also include an exclusive interview with Mengo Yokoyari reflecting on the last four and half years of serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump.

SPUR’s official website has also provided an official comment from Yokoyari, which reads:

“This time, I drew her with the theme of ‘Ai working in a fashionable job after her career as an idol has settled down.’ I like seeing former idols who get more fashion work after retiring and appear in a different atmosphere than usual. I tried to draw her with outfits that she could wear now that she’s grown up and settled down a bit and her new expressions. I feel like I’ve been reunited with the grown-up Ai.”

Oshi no Ko will grace the cover of SPUR on February 23rd, 2025!

Spur

Source: Spur, Oricon