Oshi no Ko Live-Action Ai Star Discusses Her Role: “The Ideal Idol I Once Dreamed of Being”

Oshi no Ko, an idol-centric mystery thriller originally created by Aka Akasaka, also known for Kaguya-Sama Love Is War!, has taken the world by storm for its intricate revenge plot and flashy character designs. The manga has been a massive hit around the globe, having 20 million copies in circulation by November 2024. The anime adaptation, produced by Doga Koba, has been equally successful, stunning those new to the series with its nearly feature-length first episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, to add to the franchise’s large library of adaptations, Oshi no Ko finally received a live action adaptation which began streaming on November 28, 2024. The project looks absolutely amazing, and the cast involved with the project are just as enthusiastic about its success as the original creator. In particular, the actress portraying Ai Hoshino, the idol sensation that acts as the crux of Oshi no Ko‘s plot, seems extremely attached to the role.

Asuka Saito, a former ace idol from the group Nogizaka46, takes on the role of Ai in the live-action version of Oshi no Ko. In an interview with Oricon, Saito opened up about her past experiences as a top idol and how it ultimately influenced her performance and thoughts on Ai Hoshino when filming. She said that stepping on the stage for the first time following her graduation from Nogizaka46 was a challenge: “… once you step away, you inevitably lose that sense of rhythm and comfort. I was worried that I might come across as someone who’s forcing it,” Said Saito.

Doga Kobo

Ai Hoshino Helped Asuka Saito Reflect on Her Days as an Ace Idol

Saito continues in the interview, stating that despite her initial anxieties, everything came back to her as soon as rehearsals began. She also states in the interview that trying to keep enough of herself and Ai in each scene was an interesting balance. Oshi no Ko, being a relatively unflinching look and critique of the Japanese entertainment industry, offers plenty of insight into what an idol’s career looks like, especially as they begin to mature and think about what they want for themselves as opposed to their fans. This is something that, according to Saito, played a large role in her reflections as a professional idol and how she chose to approach playing Ai Hoshino in live action.

Saito talks about how deep in her heart, as a graduated idol who has attended performances for Nogizaka46 and other idol graduations, she just wants her colleagues to be happy. She also discussed how difficult it was to prepare and film Ai’s death. Telling Oricon that she wished that “I wish someone had just loved [Ai] more,” the idol-turned-actress says that Ai’s death is a crucial part of the story and that her complicated, not-too-motherly-but-not-robotic relationship with her children illustrates her inner turmoil as a person, something which is only truly revealed as she’s dying. Seeing the profound effect that Ai Hoshino’s writing, even if it is rather brief, had on the actress who portrayed her is a testament to Oshi no Ko‘s incredible writing and characters.

H/T Oricon



