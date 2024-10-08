Oshi no Ko Live-Action Movie, TV Series Shares New Trailer

Oshi no Ko will be branching out with a new live-action movie and TV series beginning later this year, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from this new take with a new trailer. Oshi no Ko wrapped up its run for Season 2 of the anime series earlier this Summer, and has been such a success that the anime is already in the works on returning for Season 3. But that's not all fans are going to get to see this year as Oshi no Ko is the next major franchise getting the live-action treatment.

Oshi no Ko is going all out for its live-action adaptation debut, however, with the release of a new feature film and TV series. The new series will be making its premiere with Prime Video later this November with a new movie hitting Japan later this December, and the newest look at these live-action projects have showcased more of the cast and how they will be bringing Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's original manga to screens in a new way. You can check out the newest trailer in the video below.

Oshi no Ko Live-Action Cast

The cast for the new live-action Oshi no Ko TV series and feature film breaks down as such:

Nagisa Saito as Ruby

Asuka Saito as Ai Hoshino

Kaito Sakurai as Aqua

Nanoka Hara as Kana Arima

Mizuki Kayashima as Akane Kurokawa

ano as Memcho

Kurumi Inagaki as Sarina Tendoji

Mari Hamada as Eriko Kawamura

Kotaro Yoshida as Ichigo Saito

Kana Kurashina as Miyako Saito

Nobuaki Kaneko as Taishi Gotanda

Kazuto Mokudai as Ryosuke

Haru Iwakawa as young Aqua

Yuna Saito as young Ruby

Yuzuna Kato as young Kana Arima

naenano as Yuki Sumi

Totaro as Nobuyuki Kumano

Hiromu Kuroda as Kengo Morimoto

Hideyoshi Kan as Melt Narushima

Anna Ishii as Monemone Anemone

Terunosuke Takezai as Himura

Yumi Adachi as Yoriko Kichijoji

Mirai Shida as Abiko Samejima

Aoi Nakamura as Sumiaki Raida

Junki Tozuka as GOA

Koki Yamashita as Taiki Himekawa

Toshinori Omi as Toshiro Kindaichi

Jun Kaname as Masaya Kaburagi

Sho Aoyagi as Masanori Shima

Hina Kikuchi as Mako Azami

Currently listed to run for eight episodes, Oshi no Ko's live-action TV series is currently slated to release with Prime Video globally beginning on November 28th. Hana Matsumoto and Smith will be directing the Oshi no Ko live-action series, with Smith then handling the directing duties for the film. Ayako Kitagawa wrote the scripts, and fox capture plan is composing the music. The new feature film will then be launching in theaters across Japan beginning on December 20th, but it has yet to be revealed how the two will be connected nor if this new film will be releasing in international territories outside of Japan as of the time of this publication.

Will Oshi no Ko Work in Live-Action?

With many anime and manga franchises getting their live-action adaptation debuts in the last few years, anime fans' worries have been alleviated. It used to be a bad omen to find out that a property was getting a live-action take, but there's been a bigger and better amount of care put into each adaptation in recent years especially. As long as those behind the project care about the material, then bringing it to screen should happen without a hitch.

That seems to be the case with the promotional materials we've seen for the Oshi no Ko live-action series and movie thus far. Given how big the franchise has become since Oshi no Ko's anime debut, these projects have quite a lot to stack up to. But it seems that fans have nothing to worry about with this one.