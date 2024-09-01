Oshi no Ko Live-Action Movie, TV Series Reveals Full Cast

Oshi no Ko is breaking out in a huge new way with a live-action movie and TV series, and the franchise has revealed the full cast bringing the adaptation to life. Oshi no Ko has exploded in popularity following the debut of the anime’s first season last year, and the franchise returned in a massive way this year. Not only has the anime started airing new episodes for Season 2 this Summer, but the franchise will be making its live-action debut with both a new feature film and a TV series in the works. And with the reveal of the cast, it seems this adaptation is going to tackle quite a lot.

The cast for Oshi no Ko‘s live-action adaptation currently includes the likes of Nagisa Saito as Ruby, Asuka Saito as Ai Hoshino, Kaito Sakurai as Aqua, Nanoka Hara as Kana Arima, Mizuki Kayashima as Akane Kurokawa, and ano as Memcho. But ahead of the live-action debut coming later this year, the social media account for the TV series and movie has revealed the rest of the cast coming in the new projects that tease we’ll see some of the arcs now in Season 2 of the anime.

Kurumi Inagaki as Sarina Tendoji

Mari Hamada as Eriko Kawamura

Kotaro Yoshida as Ichigo Saito

Kana Kurashina as Miyako Saito

Nobuaki Kaneko as Taishi Gotanda

Kazuto Mokudai as Ryosuke

Haru Iwakawa as young Aqua

Yuna Saito as young Ruby

Yuzuna Kato as young Kana Arima

naenano as Yuki Sumi

Totaro as Nobuyuki Kumano

Hiromu Kuroda as Kengo Morimoto

Hideyoshi Kan as Melt Narushima

Anna Ishii as Monemone Anemone

Terunosuke Takezai as Himura

Yumi Adachi as Yoriko Kichijoji

Mirai Shida as Abiko Samejima

Aoi Nakamura as Sumiaki Raida

Junki Tozuka as GOA

Koki Yamashita as Taiki Himekawa

Toshinori Omi as Toshiro Kindaichi

Jun Kaname as Masaya Kaburagi

Sho Aoyagi as Masanori Shima

Hina Kikuchi as Mako Azami

Oshi no Ko’s live-action TV series is currently slated to release with Prime Video globally beginning on November 28th. Currently listed to run for eight episodes, the series will then be followed with a new feature film release hitting theaters in Japan on December 20th but it’s still not clear how the movie and TV series will connect (or whether the movie will release outside of Japan). If you wanted to check out the anime instead, you can find Oshi no Ko now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE.

As for what to expect from the new season airing this Summer, HIDIVE teases what’s going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”