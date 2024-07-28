Oshi no Ko Live-Action Movie, TV Series Spotlights Ai, Others in New Promos

Oshi no Ko will be making its live-action debut with a new movie and TV series later this year, and now the new releases are highlighting the live-action takes on the characters with special new promos highlighting Ai Hoshino and more. Oshi no Ko is now in the midst of airing its second season as part of the ongoing Summer 2024 anime schedule, and fans have seen the next step in Aqua and Ruby’s story. But the franchise has been such a hit since the anime first released last year that there are still many more takes on it all coming our way.

Oshi no Ko has announced it will be making its foray into live-action with a new TV series beginning this November, and a new feature film coming to Japan this December. While it’s yet to be revealed how the releases will be tied into one another, fans have gotten to see a new look at how each of the characters from Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s original series have come to life with a series of new character trailers highlighting Ai Hoshino, Aqua, Ruby, Kana Arima, and Akane Kurokawa. You can check out Ai’s teaser in the video above, and the others below.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Live-Action

Oshi no Ko’s live-action TV series is currently slated to release with Prime Video globally beginning on November 28th. Currently listed to run for eight episodes, the series will then be followed with a new feature film release hitting theaters in Japan on December 20th. The cast for Oshi no Ko‘s live-action adaptation includes the likes of Nagisa Saito as Ruby, Asuka Saito as Ai Hoshino, Kaito Sakurai as Aqua, Nanoka Hara as Kana Arima, Mizuki Kayashima as Akane Kurokawa, and ano as Memcho, but it’s still not clear how the movie and TV series will connect (or whether the movie will release outside of Japan).

If you wanted to check out the anime instead, you can find Oshi no Ko now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. As for what to expect from the new season airing this Summer, HIDIVE teases what’s going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”