Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 11 Preview Teases Aqua's Confession

Oshi no Ko is now in the final stretch of its episodes for Season 2 this Summer, and the preview for the next episode is teasing a big confession coming from Aqua. Oshi no Ko is now in the midst of its final episodes for Season 2, and with it has officially kicked off the final arc of the season. Much like with the first season, these episodes will be ending on a special arc for Ruby as she and the members of B-Komachi get ready for a new performance. But unlike the first season, there are some much darker twists at play.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is now adapting the Private Arc from Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's original manga series, and that means there are some game changing reveals coming in the final episodes of the season. It already began with Aqua discovering that the father he's been hunting for all this time has already died, and now needs to find a new reason to live. It's here with this next episode that readies him for a big confession as he tries to figure it all out. Check it out with the preview for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 11 below.

What to Expect From Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 11

If you wanted to tune into the upcoming episode, Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 11 will finally be making its premiere in Japan on September 18th, and will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE for outside territories. As for the episode itself, it's titled "Free" and teased as such, "Aqua goes shopping before going on a trip to Miyazaki. Kana is elated to be escorted so smartly, but... Meanwhile, Aqua, who has lost his goal of finding his father, confides in Akane that..." This is where it's going to get intriguing.

This final arc of the season is a particularly intense one as while Aqua entered the Tokyo Blade stage play in order to get more information about his mysterious father, he ended up discovering that he and Taiki Himekawa were actually half-brothers. Sharing the same father, Aqua learned in the previous episode that their father had apparently already died as a result of a murder and suicide of Taiki's mother. Which means that Aqua, for the first time in his life, is now moving forward without a direct target for his revenge.

What Does This Mean for Aqua?

Ever since his mother and former idol, Ai Hoshino, was killed, Aqua has been living with the intent of finding his father and killing him. But now that finding out he's already dead, Aqua has been lost for a new direction. This was seen in the anime with the loss of the star within his eye, and it's clear that he's going to confess to Akane about what he has discovered as he searches for a new path. But while Aqua's journey is indeed important, it's also not the core focus of the arc.

Ruby, Kana, and Memecho are now preparing for a performance in Ruby and Aqua's old home before their respective deaths, and the previous episode revealed that Ruby's still worried about the doctor she once loved before her death. Not knowing that he's been beside her this entire time as Aqua, Ruby actually took on the group name of B-Komachi in the hopes of getting the doctor's attention. He's been missing this entire time, and now Ruby's on a dark path towards her own big discovery.