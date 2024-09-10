Oshi no Ko Season 2 Teases Secrets Being Revealed With Episode 10 Preview

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has reached the final stretch of its episodes for the Summer, and the preview for Episode 10 of the season is teasing some big secrets will be revealed. Oshi no Ko Season 2 has gotten fairly intense these last few weeks with the start of the 2.5D Stage Play arc. With the new episodes seeing Aqua Hoshino and the other young actors taking on the Tokyo Blade stage play adaptation, fans have gotten to see each of these young stars taking their talents in a whole new direction as a result of all the hard work they've done to pull it off.

But with the play now through the toughest parts of its run with opening night, it's time for Aqua to move on and start working further into his big mission of finding out who his mysterious birth father is (and thus getting closer to finding out who order a hit on his mother and former idol, Ai Hoshino). With the preview for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10, it's clear Aqua has taken a major step towards figuring out one of the biggest mysteries of the series overall.

What to Expect in Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has been in the midst of a surprising delay due to production issues behind the scenes, so fans have been waiting a little longer for Episode 10 than the first time around. As for how to watch the episode itself, Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 10 will finally be making its premiere in Japan on September 11th, and will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE for everyone else. As for the episode itself, it's teased as such, "Aqua learns from genetic testing that he and Himekawa are half-siblings. However, Himekawa reveals a shocking truth...Meanwhile, Ruby and the other members of B-Komachi are taking a new turn...!?"

This is a curious tease that continues to build off of what happened in Episode 9 of the season. With Aqua and the other actors making their way through their month long production of the Tokyo Blade stage play, Aqua now is moving forward with his grander plan. He had been secretly submitting items from the other actors from genetic testing, and through it figured out that he and Taiki Himekawa (the lead in the play) were actually half-siblings and shared the same father.

Why This New Secret Is So Important

Oshi no Ko previously saw Aqua wanting to work together with the Lala Lai Company because of its ties with his mysterious father, and his goal of doing well in the Tokyo Blade stage play in the first place was to get closer to that goal. But it seems in working to test all of the others, he's now gotten a new half brother as a result of it all. With this bigger secret being teased in the next episode, it's clear that Himekawa knows something that'll provide an even bigger clue for Aqua's search.

This won't be the only thing explored in the coming episode, however, as with Kana Arima's work with the stage play wrapping up shortly, it won't be long before the B-Komachi idol group works together once more. That's also being teased with the preview for Episode 10 of the season, and with so few episodes of its run for the Summer left to go, we won't have many more changes to see it all go down with each new mystery and reveal.