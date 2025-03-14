Oshi no Ko Hypes Season 3 With White Day Promo

Play video

While the third season of Oshi no Ko isn’t set to begin airing until 2026, that doesn’t mean the production team at Doga Kobo isn’t excited to promote the stunning adaptation of Aka Akasaka’s original series as much as possible. To follow up their absolutely gorgeous Valentine’s Day promo from February 2025, the team recently dropped a new illustration of Aqua to celebrate the romantic holiday’s springtime companion, White Day. Taking place on March 14 each year in Japan, White Day is a holiday wherein men are expected to gift chocolates and other treats to their friends and partners who gave them gifts on Valentine’s Day.

The illustration features Aqua in a teal argyle vest donning circular, wide-lens glasses while holding a blue, heart-shaped lollipop. The artwork has the signature color rendering used in the anime, with vivid colors and an almost dream-like palette being utilized to accentuate just how glamorous Aqua can be when he’s not hunting down his mother’s killer. This promo visual of Aqua perfectly compliments the Valentine’s Day promo that depicted the members of B-KOMACHI from earlier in 2025, which depicted Ruby Hoshino, Kana Arima, and Mem-Cho in bright pink and red dresses.

Despite Fans Begging For Romance, Oshi no Ko Is Rooted In Its Murder Mystery Plot

While the manga was still serializing, there were definitely shipping wars happening between fans in the Oshi no Ko community – and for good reason. With Aqua Hoshino being one of the only lead males, and with him being Oshi no Ko‘s primary protagonist, much like other seinen series, he ended up with a hoard of female supporting characters around him. Of course, the reincarnated doctor-turned-idol’s-son isn’t looking for love despite many of the female characters showing interest in him. To Oshi no Ko‘s credit, the anime and manga instead choose to focus its narrative on Aqua and Ruby, trying to uncover the identity of the man who killed their mother, Ai Hoshino, at the beginning of the series.

Aside from being the idol’s children, both Aqua and Ruby are revealed early on in the series to be reincarnated super fans – so to say they’re passionate about avenging her is an understatement. It also makes their emotional ties to the case that much more intriguing. While Ruby begins to forge a path of her own in the entertainment industry to carry on her mother’s legacy, in spite of her complicated feelings toward trying to exist in Ai Hoshino’s ever-looming shadow, Aqua, who was the doctor that helped Ai through her pregnancy and supposedly killed by the same man who took her life has dedicated the entirety of his new life to this revenge plan. So, while it’s unlikely that Aqua would ever be the type to truly enjoy White Day, it’s nice to at least see illustrations of the protagonist catching a break here and there.

