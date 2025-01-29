Oshi no Ko Fans Can Step Into Its World Thanks to New Promo

A new press release has revealed that Oshi no Ko will be getting a new promo event commemorating the series. The Anime Tokyo Station in Japan will be hosting the Oshi no Ko exhibition. The event will cover moments specifically from the hit Oshi no Ko anime adaptation, allowing attendees to take photo spots based on popular scenes and be part of hands-on areas. Photo spots are based on the “Kana Arima Bell Pepper Exercise” and “Pieyon’s Boot Dance” scenes from the anime. There will also be life-sized panels of the characters that fans can interact with or take photos of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The hands-on areas include a simulated experience with B-Komachi, the fictional idol group from the series. There will also be a reproduction of Memcho’s room at the exhibition, based on her videos from her official YouTube channel. The exhibition will be on the B1 to 2F floors of the Tokyo East 5 section of the Anime Tokyo Station. Admission is free, with hours lasting from 11 AM to 7 PM. The event will begin on February 8th and will last until May 6th. The Oshi no Ko exhibition will be closed on Mondays unless that Monday falls on a holiday, then that venue will be open on that Monday and be closed on the following day.

Doga Kobo

The Staying Power of Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko is about twins looking for the murderer of their mother while juggling their lives in the entertainment industry. The manga and anime adaptation of the series focuses on heavy topics like rejections, fans’ obsession, and societal pressure. The manga officially ended on November 14th, 2024, giving fans a bittersweet finale where not everyone makes it out. The Oshi no Ko anime became one of the biggest anime hits of 2023, with the opening music by Yoasobi turning into a mega hit across the globe. The manga has been hugely successfully selling over 20 million copies worldwide, and leading to several spin-offs, including a TV drama adaptation and live-action movie.

Doga Kobo

The Future of Oshi no Ko

While the Oshi no Ko manga ended in 2024, the franchise does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. A light novel that focuses on Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa after the events of the main series was released in December 2024, yet no official English translation has been announced. A third season for the Oshi no Ko anime has been announced but with no clear release date at the time of this writing.

The series’ cross-promotion with the Japanese fashion magazine, SPUR, is set to release with the February 2025 issue. The collaboration features Oshi no Ko’s mascot, Ai Hoshino, gracing the cover of SPUR. The SPUR covers offer fans an alternate take of Ai, imagining her in a much happier life than she got in the main series. Sentai Filmworks owns the distribution rights for the anime in North America, allowing fans the chance to purchase physical Blu-rays of the series, and the show is available on Hidive. The anime had the biggest launch on Hidive in 2023.

Source: ACN Newswire