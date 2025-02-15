Oshi no Ko Hypes Season 3 While Ruling the Valentine’s Day Promos

It’s Valentine’s Day 2025, and anime companies celebrate the occasion by sharing new promo images of fan-favorite series. These new promo images are themed around hearts and romance for the special occasion, and Doga Kobo studio has decided to cherish the special day with a brand new image featuring B-Komachi from Oshi no Ko. B-Komachi is a fictional pop idol group consisting of Ruby Hoshino, Kana Arima, and Mem-Cho. The group in the main manga series is actually the successor of a previous B-Komachi that starred Ruby’s mother, Ai Hoshino. The new Oshi no Ko Valentine’s Day promo features all three girls from the new B-Komachi lying on the ground with boxes of chocolates and pink string.

The girls are wearing cute-looking maid outfits with pink plaid stripes. The pop idol aesthetics of Oshi no Ko work perfectly for the Valentine’s holiday season. The promo also works wonderfully for advertising for the upcoming third season of the anime adaptation by Doga Kobo studio. The manga ended in late 2024, giving fans a bittersweet finale where not all the characters have a happy ever after. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a long time for the anime’s next season, as Oshi no Ko Season 3 isn’t scheduled to be released until sometime in 2026.

❤️Happy Valentine's Day❤️



Check out B-KOMACHI in this new【#OSHINOKO】Valentine's Day visual!



😘 Who has won your heart? pic.twitter.com/ivZCDjIURA — 【OSHI NO KO】Global (@oshinoko_global) February 14, 2025

Is Oshi no Ko Romantic?

Even though Oshi no Ko presents itself as a light-hearted pop idol soap opera, the story is darker than people expected. The series is more focused on covering the entertainment industry’s dark side, dealing with issues like fan obsession, stress for being an idol, imposter syndrome, and revenge. Nonetheless, the series has romantic elements, particularly the love triangle between Aqua (Ruby’s brother), Kana Arima, and Akane Kurokawa.

Aqua’s character arc centers around his obsession with searching for revenge for the person who murdered his mother. However, his motivation falters as he grows to have relationships with Kana and Akane. He initially begins dating Akane, which deepens the rivalry between her and Kana. Eventually, Aqua and Akane break up, and Kana decides to take the opportunity to go on a date with him. Kana never dared to confess her feelings for him, leading to a heartbreaking moment in the last few chapters.

Doga Kobo

There were also a lot of incestual undertones with Aqua’s and Ruby’s relationship. The twins were reincarnations of people who knew Ai, and Ruby’s previous life was in love with Aqua’s original body. The situation got awkward when Aqua and Ruby were cast as lovers in The 15 Year Lie film and chose to rehearse a kiss together. Fortunately, the series doesn’t go further in the romance with the twins as Aqua rejects Ruby’s feelings.