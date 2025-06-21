Oshi no Ko Studio Hypes Anime Double-Feature from Acclaimed Seinen Creator

The next season of the Oshi no Ko anime adaptation isn’t expected to arrive until 2026, but anime watchers can still enjoy Doga Kobo’s other animated works in the meantime. Doga Kobo, the Kadokawa-owned studio that animated Oshi no Ko, has shared posters and footage for its upcoming anime adaptations of Let’s Go Karaoke! and Captivated, by You. Asami Nakatani, an anime director and key animator who has worked on several seinen series, will be directing both series. The trailer released by the studio focuses exclusively on Let’s Go Karaoke, highlighting the relationship between the two male leads. The footage spotlights Doga Kobo’s strengths with daily life anime, showcasing the characters’ facial features and popping colors. The trailer also features the show’s theme song, “HOWL” by Ayumu Imazu.

Let’s Go Karaoke stars high schooler Satomi Oka, a choir student who’s preparing for his last performance for graduation. A yakuza member named Kyouji Narita discovers Satomi singing and requests the high schooler to coach him to prepare for an annual karaoke competition held by the crime bosses. The original manga was initially released as a self-published doujinshi by author Yama Wayama before being officially published by Enterbrain in 2020. The single-volume manga proved so popular that it received a live-action adaptation in 2024. The Doga Kobo anime is scheduled to premiere on July 24th, 2025.

Why You Should be Excited for Let’s Go Karaoke! and Captivated, by You

Coincidentally, Captivated, by You features a similarly glasses-wearing major character and is based on a single-volume manga by Wayama, which was also originally released as a doujinshi. The series stars several students at an all-boys school, detailing their average school life. The original manga was an anthology where the focus changed between each of the main boys. Each story has a loosely connected thread with the others. The manga received a five-episode live-action drama in 2021, similar to how Let’s Go Karaoke had a live-action movie before its upcoming anime. Captivated, by You will premiere on August 21st, 2025, and Crunchyroll has already earned the licensing for the series.

Whereas Oshi no Ko is an over-dramatic series about the pop idol industry, Let’s Go Karaoke! and Captivated, by You are more slice-of-life comedies. Both series by Wayama center on male friendships and bonds, emphasizing the themes of high school and finding your place in the world. Before Oshi no Ko put the company on the map, Doga Kobo was best known for its comedy and slice-of-life shows, including Himouto! Umaru-chan. The studio still imbues Oshi no Ko with plenty of small slice-of-life moments, showcasing the characters in their daily lives.

Oshi no Ko Season Three is scheduled to be the company’s next anime series after Captivated, by You. The original Oshi no Ko manga finished its run in the fall of 2024, allowing Doga Kobo free rein to end the anime at its own pace. Other series the studio is working on are a second season of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, and an anime adaptation of Though I Am an Inept Villainess.

