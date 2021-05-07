Osvaldo Trejo, Latin America Anime Voice Actor, Dies At 32

Osvaldo Trejo, a voice actor who has lent his talents to series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Dragon Ball Super, and many other series and video games, has passed at 32. Announced on May 6th, Trejo had been originally hospitalized for COVID-19 in April, succumbing to the virus that has torn its way across the world for over a year. Having breathed life into the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna, Dragon Ball Super's Auta Magetta, Attack On Titan's Reiss Fritz, Genya in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and more, Trejo also lent his talents to video games including Overwatch and Detroit Become Human to name a few.

Lalo Garza, a fellow voice actor and friend to Trejo who is the voice actor for Dragon Ball Super's Krillin in Latin America, shared his condolences regarding the loss of the voice of so many roles, noting that he was far too young to be taken by the coronavirus, which saw him hospitalized for weeks:

Maldito bicho, te llevaste a mi amigo... Ya basta por favor. Descanse en paz mi querido @Osvi_wan. Me dueles mucho, Osvaldo. (con V de Vendetta, como decías tú) — Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) May 6, 2021

Fellow Voice Actor Ale Delint also lent her condolences for the loss of Trejo via her Official Twitter Account:

Nuevamente un mono negro. 🥺

Un chico siempre amable, siempre sonriendo. Te voy a extrañar mucho Os. pic.twitter.com/bTwXm47Yui — AleDelint ★ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ★ (@AleDelint_) May 6, 2021

Trejo was born in Mexico City in 1988, getting into the voice acting business while attending the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Zacatenco of the National Polytechnic Institute. While there, he joined a theater group known as the "Thespis" which set him on his path to officially join the world of voice actors in 2014. With his anime and video game voice acting roles, Trejo also supplied the Spanish roles for Frank in Doom Patrol and The Reaper in the God of War series. He will be greatly missed and Trejo's voice acting talents were clear in the various works that he had been a part of throughout his far too short career.

Our thoughts are with Osvaldo's loved ones during this difficult time.