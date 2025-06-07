Shonen Jump Cancels Surprise Series After Only a Year

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is going through a whole new era of changes this year, and the magazine has cancelled another surprising series after a little over a year of serialization to help make room for what’s next. Shonen Jump magazine has been going through some major shifts in the last year as it has been losing some of its longest running franchises. The end of last year saw some of its longest running hits like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen come to an end, and it was quickly followed this year with the ends of even more long running series like Undead Unluck and Mission: Yozakura Family.

This means that Shueisha has been going through a new period of manga serializations in which they are likely trying to find more of the pillars that can support the series alongside long running juggernauts like One Piece. As the magazine is gearing up to bring even more new series into the magazine to give new creators and ideas a chance, it also means some others need to come to an end. Such is the case with Shun Numa’s Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, which is ending with Shonen Jump’s next issue.

Super Psychic Policeman Chojo Ends With Shonen Jump

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has officially brought Shun Numa’s Super Psychic Policeman Chojo to an end with Chapter 65 of the magazine releasing on Sunday, June 5th. Series creator Numa first launched the series with Shonen Jump back in February 2024, which means it’s only been about sixteen months since it began its run with the magazine. This is a fairly long run for the series that not many fans have been following through its run, and it’s longer than some of the other higher profile series that had more attention that were also cancelled in the last few months like Ken Wakui’s Astro Royale.

This is a fairly good run in Shonen Jump all things considered. It’s much better than some of the series that are wrapped up with only under 30 chapters, and some that are ended with even less time to potentially grab fans’ attention. But as the magazine prepares for a major shift in which it’s going to bring in a lot of new creators and ideas to Shonen Jump through the Summer, it means some of the series on the borderline are being cleared to make some room.

What’s Going on With Shonen Jump?

In the same issue that brought Super Psychic Policeman Chojo to an end, it was also announced by Shueisha that four new series are about to make their debut through the Summer. This is a pretty big shift for the magazine as it is the most aggressive it has been with introducing new series in quite a while. Fans are about to get a whole lot of new blood with the magazine, and it’s a necessary shake up considering how many series have reached their ends thus far.

The past couple of years have seen a number of manga either reach their natural end, or being cut short with Shonen Jump, so the magazine is getting ready to look a lot more different in the future. There are new works that are beginning to stand out even more so with each new chapter like Osamu Nishi and Shiro Usazaki’s Ichi the Witch, and more recent hits like Kagurabachi are finding new audiences as it rounds out the first year of its serialization. As more series enter and even more leave, it’s time to see what really takes off with fans in Shonen Jump next.