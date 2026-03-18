Over The Garden Wall Planning Cartoon Network Comeback

Over the Garden Wall has become an annual event for many animation enthusiasts, as the story of Greg and Wirt is thought of as the perfect encapsulation of the fall season. Even though the mini-series debuted over a decade ago in 2014, it only seems as though the show is growing in popularity. While a sequel series has not been confirmed following the original run, Over the Garden Wall is planning to return to Cartoon Network to help in celebrating a major occasion for the series. If you’ve never witnessed this critically acclaimed series, next month will give you your chance.

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On April 7th, Over the Garden Wall will return to Cartoon Network, airing the full series in one marathon from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. All ten episodes will run in succession, and considering the length of the mini-series is equivalent to a feature-length film, this is an easy watch for those who want to either revisit the series or watch the story of Greg and Wirt for the first time. Airing next month on this day coincides with the release of the long-awaited Blu-Ray, which is currently available for pre-order with retailers. While a DVD has been available for years, fans of the series have long been crossing their fingers for this upcoming upgrade.

Over The Garden Wall’s Return

Cartoon Network

On top of housing the classic Cartoon Network series, Over the Garden Wall is planning to house special extras for the physical release. As of the writing of this article, said extras remain a mystery, though there is precedent for what could be included in the set. There was a Blu-Ray edition that was exclusive to the United Kingdom that housed a behind-the-scenes featurette, the original pilot episode that presented the series as “Tome of the Unknown,” deleted scenes, and a “composer’s cut” of the series. We’re crossing our fingers that the new set will include these special extras and more.

While there might never be a sequel to this series in the future, there are other stories that follow the misadventures of the brothers attempting to escape the Unknown. Specifically, Boom! Studios released several mini-series that further fleshed out Over the Garden Wall, with one previous ongoing series netting twenty issues in total. The stories that followed the comic that ended in 2017 included Over the Garden Wall: Hollow Town, Over the Garden Wall: Soulful Symphonies, Over the Garden Wall: Distillatoria, Over the Garden Wall: Circus Friends, and Over the Garden Wall: The Benevolent Sisters of Charity. The Cartoon Network series also received a unique stop-motion animation that recreated the story in a brand new way to help celebrate the tenth anniversary of the now-beloved story. Even if the Cartoon Network show never gets a sequel, its place in animation history won’t soon be forgotten.

What do you think of Over the Garden Wall returning to Cartoon Network next month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via CN News/Schedules