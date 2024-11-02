Over The Garden Wall Needs A Sequel (And It Might Happen)

Halloween has come and gone but this year, there has been one series that has been taking over social media thanks to the show celebrating its tenth anniversary. Over The Garden Wall might have flown under the radar for many when it initially premiered on Cartoon Network in 2014 but the series has come roaring back thanks to fans discovering the show that introduced viewers to Greg and Wirt. Now that the series is becoming a fixture for all things fall, a new project is in the works to honor the surprisingly creepy story, laying the groundwork for what could be a franchise resurgence.

If you haven’t had the chance to catch Over The Garden Wall, it’s an exceptionally quick watch but well worth your time. The animated series is currently available to stream on Hulu, with the streaming service housing all ten episodes. Even though each installment is only a little over ten minutes, Wirt and Greg’s tale is jam-packed with cozy adventures that are able to squeeze in some unique scares that still hold up well to this day. Created by animator Patrick McHale, the series starred some heavy hitters including Elijah Wood, Christopher Lloyd, and Tim Curry just to name a few.

Celebrating Ten Years of Over The Garden Wall

On November 3rd, Aardman Animations is teaming up with Cartoon Network to create a new stop-motion short to honor Over The Garden Wall for its tenth anniversary. While the upcoming video might only be two minutes long, it goes to show how popular the franchise has become as creators are still looking for ways to revisit the Unknown in all its fall splendor. Recently, series creator Patrick McHale released a new message for fans of the series thanking them for their support while also highlighting some of the behind-the-scenes work that Aardman is doing in revisiting Greg and Wirt.

How Would An Over The Garden Wall Sequel Work?

Over The Garden Wall has a fairly definitive ending, focusing on Greg and Wirt experiencing quite a few colorful characters on their journey into the Unknown. In the final moments of the series finale, we are able to see almost every character that was featured and how the pair of young boys helped to shape their futures. The Unknown itself is such a lush and interesting environment that it could easily work without Wirt and Greg, perhaps featuring new characters making their way to the great beyond.

As fans who watched the show know, The Unknown is effectively the after-life, which Greg and Wirt find themselves trapped in thanks to an unexpected tumble down a hill near a cemetery. Even though the pair are able to take down the Beast, there are sure to be far more creepy creatures that are a part of this world that was fit to bursting with them in the original series. Perhaps, should a new series be created down the line, Greg and Wirt can had off the baton to a new generation as kids on Halloween find themselves falling into this supernatural locale.

Over The Garden Wall has become a staple for the fall season, Halloween and otherwise. The autumn-theme has resonated with fans long since its first episode premiered and we are certainly crossing our fingers that there is a chance for Cartoon Network to bring this show back to its airwaves with new episodes.

Want to see if Over The Garden Wall returns in some shape or form?