‘Overlord’ Announces Season 3 Order, Key Visual

Overlord fans had to wait three years before the premiere of the second season, and were sad to see it end when it did. After a strong 13 episode run, fans noticed it was building to something greater and hoped more would get announced.

Good thing fans won’t have to wait as long for the third season as they did for the second, as the series has announced a third season is in the works for a July release.

The second season of the series came to an end today, and now the third season, titled Overlord III, is already in production. Along with the announcement of the new season, the series released a new key visual as well as a short commercial promo which reveal the series’ new logo.

The series has also confirmed two new cast members for the upcoming season (who were only shown in short bursts in the second season), Takahiro Sakurai as Gilkunif and Takaya Hashi as Fulder.

Fans had been thoroughly enjoying watching Ainz Ooal Gown slowly dominate the world around him and will surely be glued to their seats as its July release approaches.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, the series was first created by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. The series is set in a Massive Online Role Playing game named Yggdrasil, as the game’s servers are going to be shut down after 12 years. One of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, is now down to its last four members as they countdown the server’s final moments.

Their lich leader, Momonga, decides to stay logged into the game as he sadly realizes the rest of the guild have real lives to live. He suddenly realizes, however, that he’s been transported to the world of Yggdrasil and has taken on “Momonga’s” identity. Now the player travels through the world in search of anyone else who knows how he got trapped there.

The light novel series began serialization in 2010 with 12 volumes published since 2012. It was adapted into a manga series by Satoshi Oshio, with illustrations by Hugin Miyama and published in Kadokawa’s Shoten magazine. It was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and adapted into a 13 episode anime series by Madhouse and two films compiling the events of the series.