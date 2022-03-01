Overlord Season 4 Reveals Plans for New Special

In a sea of Isekai stories, Overlord is able to set itself apart by introducing a world wherein the main character isn’t just a villain, but a giant skeleton sorcerer to boot. With the first three seasons diving into this unique series that sees a normal otaku stepping into the shoes, a fourth season has been confirmed for this year and a special event will see some of the biggest stars of the series preparing fans for the arrival of the anime adaptation of the Holy Kingdom Arc.

Overlord, for those who might not be familiar with the tale that takes place in the year 2126, first began as a series of light novels in 2010, taking us into the world of an unsuspecting video game player that now finds himself becoming one of the strongest beings in the universe. With the character of Ains Ooal Gown, we are able to see this all-powerful sorcerer managing to crush most of the completion that is sent his way, while also trying to not be as evil as his character once was in the game itself.

The special event for Overlord’s Fourth Season is set to take place on March 12th, with several key voice actors planning to take part in the live event that will be released on the Kadaokawa Youtube Anime Channel and a new image has been released to help in promoting the event that plans to reveal new secrets about the fourth season of Overlord:

The cast from the previous three season of Overlord are set to make a comeback, continuing to tell the tale of the digital world that one otaku now finds himself trapped in with Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus. Needless to say, expect more voice actors to join the cast as the series translates the Holy Kingdom Arc.

What are your predictions for the fourth season of Overlord? What has been your favorite series in the realm of Isekai?

