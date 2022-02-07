Overlord Fan Hypes Albedo’s Return in New Cosplay

One awesome Overlord cosplay is perfectly ready for Albedo’s return to screens with Season 4 of the anime hitting later this year! The long-running light novel adaptation has been one of the key Isekai franchises to come out of Kadokawa in the last few years as it has joined the Isekai Quartet of the company (alongside Konosuba, Re:Zero, and Saga of Tanya the Evil) as one of the main pillars. With three successful seasons of the anime now under its belt, the franchise is making its grand return this year with not only a brand new season but a feature film project too.

The fourth season of the anime will be picking up from where the last season left off as Ains Ooal Gown and the others take on a whole new region’s worth of societies to conquer, and most likely leading that pack will be his most faithful attendant, Albedo. This fan favorite has struck a major chord with fans over the course of the first three seasons of the series so far, and now artist @seracoss has provided another great reason as to why with some awesome Albedo cosplay ahead of the fourth season! Check it out below:

Likely taking on Volumes 10 and 11 of Kugane Maruyama and so-bin’s original light novel series, Season 4 of the series is currently scheduled to make its debut some time this year. It has yet to narrow down a proper release window or date as of this writing, but what has been confirmed is that director Naoyuki Itou, series writer Yukie Sagawara, and character designer Satpshi Tasaki are all returning for the new season at studio Madhouse. The cast is all set to return as well with Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus all set.

If you wanted to check out the first three seasons of the series before the new one debuts, you can now find Overlord streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such, “When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game’s new overlord.”

But what do you think? How did you like the first three seasons of the series? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes when it releases later this year? Where does Overlord rank among your most anticipated anime releases of the year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!