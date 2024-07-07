Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Shares New Trailer, Poster

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom is coming to theaters across Japan later this Fall, and has set its first release date with a new trailer and poster! Following the end of the anime’s fourth season, Overlord had announced it would be returning with a brand new movie taking on the next major arc from Kugane Maruyama and so-bin’s original light novels. It’s been some time since the movie was first announced to be in production, and thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see it in action as it will be hitting theaters in Japan this September.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom has announced it will begin hitting theaters in Japan on September 20th, and IMAX theaters beginning on September 13th. Joining the cast of the film are the likes of Yoshino Aoyama as Neia Baraja, Hitomi Nabatame as Remedios Custodio, Saori Hayami as Calca Bessarez, Haruka Tomatsu as Kelart Custodio. To celebrate all of the new updates, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom has dropped a full new trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and new poster (which you can find below).

How to Watch the Overlord Movie

Directed by Naoyuki Ito for studio Madhouse with character designs from Satoshi Tasaki and music composed by Shuji Katayama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have licensed Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom for a release in the United States in the future but have yet to confirm a release window or date. They begin to tease the movie as such, “After twelve years of playing his favorite MMORPG game, Momonga logs in for the last time only to find himself transported into its world playing it indefinitely. Throughout his adventures, his avatar ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown. Once prosperous but now on the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighboring invasions. But, one day this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans.”

The synopsis continues with, “Fearing invasion of their own lands, the neighboring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call, Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor.”