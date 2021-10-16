Platinum End Releases Opening: Watch

The creators behind Death Note might not have revealed if the dark anime franchise will be returning in the future to the world of animation, but creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata have recently released the first episode of the anime adaptation of Platinum End, the spiritual successor to the tale of Light Yagami and Ryuuk. With Platinum End introducing a concept that is just as cerebral as Death Note, seeing characters battling in a tournament in order to take on the mantle of the All Mighty, the franchise has released the intro to its new anime series.

Platinum End first arrived as a manga series in 2015 from the creators of the dark story of Death Note, having come to a close earlier this year and the anime is looking to cover the entirety of its source material over the course of its first season. The new opening for Platinum End is titled “Sense,” and performed by the musicians in BAND-MAID, managing to capture the feel of the heady series that takes a high school character and places him into a tournament that will determine the fate of creation.

Platinum End shared a new video of the opening for the first season of its anime on Youtube, which is set to deliver twenty-four episodes in its premiere outing in the medium of anime:

If you’re unfamiliar with Platinum End, Crunchyroll has an official description for the series that is set to determine who will be the new god of its world through some outlandish battles:

“I will give you the hope to live.” Kakehashi Mirai lost his parents in an accident and lived in misery with the relatives who took him in. Having lost hope in everything, he jumped off the roof of a building on the day of his middle school graduation. But then he met an angel…”

Platinum End is one of the biggest new anime series arriving this fall season with the likes of Sakugan, Mieruko-Chan, Komi Can’t Communicate, and many others rounding out the roster.

What do you think of this new opening for the spiritual successor to Death Note? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Platinum End.