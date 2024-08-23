Plus-Sized Elf Releases Live-Action Trailer

Anime might have its fair share of earth-shattering battles and romantic comedies but the medium will often venture into brand new paths that might not work in other avenues. Plus-Sized Elf is a recent anime series that follows Elfuda as she attempts to lose weight in a bid to return to her own world. Recently beginning this summer, the anime adaptation of the series has become successful enough that it has both drawn in plenty of viewers along with receiving a wild new trailer. No live-action Plus-Sized Elf project has been confirmed but that didn’t stop the series from creating its own live-action commercial.

Plus-Sized Elf first arrived, like so many other anime series, as a manga. Creator Synecdoche weaved a mind-bending story that is wholly unique from many other properties in the anime world. As mentioned earlier, there’s no live-action project in the works for Elfuda though it would be in good company. The likes of One Piece, Cowboy Bebop, Yu Yu Hakusho, Rurouni Kenshin, and many more tried their hands out in the live-action game and there are sure to be many more to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plus-Sized Elf in Live Action

https://x.com/5gyou_hakobera/status/1825843858175111306

The current voice cast for Plus-Sized Elf includes the likes of Ayasa Ito as Elfuda, Takahide Ishii as Tomoatsu Naoe, Rena Hasegawa as Kuroeda, Ayaka Fukuhara as Oga, Miyu Kubota as Kusahanada, Sora Tokui as Meru, Madoka Asahina as Raika, Aya Uchida as Oku & Akiho Ino, Kotori Koiwai as Kobo, Yuka Iguchi as Sateru, Kaori Maeda as Honeda, Aino Shimada as Gonda, and Mikoi Sasaki as Hitome.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Plus-Sized Elf, the anime is available to stream exclusively on HIDIVE. Here’s how the streaming service describes the surreal series, “Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he’s saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest—everything about her screams ‘elf,’ except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight—and keep it off?”

Want to follow along with anime’s strangest stories? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on all things anime.