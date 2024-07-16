Plus-Sized Elf Debuts Opening: Watch

Plus-Sized Elf is now airing as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and has debuted its opening theme sequence to help celebrate! Plus-Sized Elf was standing out among the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer for a number of reasons, and luckily that hot streak has continued with the first couple of episodes making their official debut. Now with the anime making its way through its run for the Summer, the anime has shared its new look at the opening theme that fans will get to enjoy across its episodes.

Plus-Sized Elf has debuted its opening theme titled “Fried☆Pride” as performed by REAL AKIBA BOYZ loves Kasumi Taguchi & AiRyA from REAL AKIBA BAND. The opening not only showcases the many characters that fans will meet across the series, but also showcases each of their struggles to maintain a certain figure. For those hoping to see a fully creditless version of the anime’s opening in action, you can check out Plus-Sized Elf’s anime opening in full in the video below.

How to Watch Plus-Sized Elf

Plus-Sized Elf is now streaming with HIDIVE where fans can check out its uncensored release. Toshikatsu Tokro directs the new anime for Elias with Katsuyuki Sato handling character designs, Yuki Takabayashi overseeing the scripts, and Cher Watanabe composing the music. The voice cast includes the likes of Ayasa Ito as Elfuda, Takahide Ishii as Tomoatsu Naoe, Rena Hasegawa as Kuroeda, Ayaka Fukuhara as Oga, Miyu Kubota as Kusahanada, Sora Tokui as Meru, Madoka Asahina as Raika, Aya Uchida as Oku & Akiho Ino, Kotori Koiwai as Kobo, Yuka Iguchi as Sateru, Kaori Maeda as Honeda, Aino Shimada as Gonda, and Mikoi Sasaki as Hitome.

As for what to expect from the new anime series airing this Summer, Plus-Sized Elf is teased by HIDIVE as such, “Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he’s saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest—everything about her screams ‘elf,’ except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight—and keep it off?”