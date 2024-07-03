Plus-Sized Elf Shares New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Plus-Sized Elf is one of the notable new anime hitting screens later this Summer, and fans have gotten a full new look at the series with a new trailer ahead of its premiere. The Summer 2024 anime schedule is now underway as fans have gotten to see the first new releases of the July anime wave thus far. There are lots of new releases that have gotten a ton of attention for one reason or another, and Plus-Sized Elf is one of the series that got a lot of eyes on it early on for just how differently it looks from everything else.

Plus-Sized Elf will be making its full debut in just a few more days from the time of this publication, and will be offering a whole host of new characters to keep an eye on this Summer. To celebrate its upcoming premiere, Plus-Sized Elf has dropped what likely will be the final full trailer for the new series before its premiere later this week. You can check out the newest trailer for Plus-Sized Elf below.

How to Watch Plus-Sized Elf

Plus-Sized Elf will be premiering on July 6th in Japan, and will be exclusively streaming its uncensored version with HIDIVE when it debuts. Toshikatsu Tokro will be directing the new anime for Elias with Katsuyuki Sato handling character designs, Yuki Takabayashi overseeing the scripts, and Cher Watanabe composing the music. The voice cast includes the likes of Ayasa Ito as Elfuda, Takahide Ishii as Tomoatsu Naoe, Rena Hasegawa as Kuroeda, Ayaka Fukuhara as Oga, Miyu Kubota as Kusahanada, Sora Tokui as Meru, Madoka Asahina as Raika, Aya Uchida as Oku & Akiho Ino, Kotori Koiwai as Kobo, Yuka Iguchi as Sateru, Kaori Maeda as Honeda, Aino Shimada as Gonda, and Mikoi Sasaki as Hitome.

As for what to expect from the new anime, Plus-Sized Elf is teased by HIDIVE as such, “Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he’s saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest—everything about her screams ‘elf,’ except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight—and keep it off?”