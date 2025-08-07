Pokemon Fans Are Running Out of Time to Stream This Classic Movie

Streaming has made watching anime so much more convenient. Unfortunately, many of the top streaming services require a monthly fee. Luckily, YouTube remains a free-to-use service that contains official full seasons of some of the most popular anime ever. The officially licensed Pokémon TV YouTube channel has been uploading episodes of the first five seasons of the original Pokémon anime, from Indigo Plateau to Johto’s Master Quest. On July 4th, the channel released Pokémon: The First Movie in its entirety, gifting fans free access to the very first and most iconic Pokémon film. The channel followed The First Movie by releasing Pokémon The Movie 2000 on August 1st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, these films are only available for a limited time on YouTube. The video for Pokémon: The First Movie went private sometime in August, meaning these movies will only remain available on YouTube for a month. Pokémon 3: The Movie is also scheduled to release on September 5th, taking over Pokémon The Movie 2000. If you don’t have easy access to watch Pokémon The Movie 2000 on any of your available streaming subscriptions or physical collection, you can still watch the motion picture on YouTube with this link.

Why Release Pokemon Films for Free on YouTube?

Image Courtesy of the Pokémon Company

Releasing entire films for free on YouTube may seem counterintuitive, especially when many studios and companies rely on making profits through streaming rights and digital purchases. Nonetheless, YouTube remains one of the most popular sources of entertainment for young children, who are constantly browsing YouTube to watch all types of videos. Many kids may not be aware of the classic Pokémon films, but the easy accessibility of the movies on YouTube may allow these children to watch them for the first time and become new fans. Moreover, making the films free gives older fans a way to re-watch movies from their childhood and rediscover their love of the franchise.

While the Pokémon film will only remain on the official Pokémon TV channel for a limited time, the episodes of the early seasons will stay on YouTube. YouTube’s free access makes binge-watching easy, which is why many anime shows can be viewed in their entirety on the platform. Viz Media has the entire Death Note anime available on YouTube, whereas the Official Beyblade Channel contains the original series. Several full seasons of the Yu-Gi-Oh anime are available on the Official Yu-Gi-Oh Channel, including GX and 5D’s. Free anime on YouTube is great marketing, giving these anime one of the biggest audiences online.

What Makes The First Three Pokémon Movies Important?

The Pokémon Company

Fans recognize the first three Pokémon movies as the classic trilogy. The original three films had a much more cinematic tone and darker atmosphere compared to the rest of the franchise, cementing themselves within the hearts and minds of fans from a young age. All three motion pictures remain fan-favorites among the Pokémon community, and having them on YouTube could potentially expose them to a newer generation who can fall in love with the movies the same way the older generation did. If you haven’t watched these films recently, now is your time.