One of Pokemon’s Best Movies Is Now Streaming for Free (But There’s a Catch)

If you wanted to go back and check out one of Pokemon’s best classics, there’s no better time to do so as one of its best early movies is now streaming completely for free for a limited time. Pokemon is one of the biggest juggernaut franchises still running today with new video game releases, new TV anime releases, and much more. But while fans are waiting for the franchise to make its way back to theaters, it’s also been a great time to celebrate just how far Pokemon has come over the years thanks to the strength of its past successes.

Pokemon the Movie 2000 was the second major film in the franchise released shortly after Pokemon the First Movie, and now is the best time to check it out if you have never gotten the chance to do so. The Pokemon Company is officially streaming the classic movie completely for free with fans on YouTube in the United States. It’s going to be for a limited time as the franchise is streaming its classic movies for fans throughout the Summer, so you’ll want to act fast.

What Is Pokemon the Movie 2000?

Director behind the first film, Kunihiko Yuyama, returns to direct Pokemon the Movie 2000. Originally released in Japan back in 1999 and in the United States the next year, this second film in the Pokemon franchise reviewed better with critics than the first movie at the time but ultimately did not have as much success at the box office that first movie had. But for a while, it was one of the most successful anime films in the worldwide box office overall before the likes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really changed the scope of anime’s success in the box office for the modern era.

This film took place during the events of the Orange Islands sag of Ash Ketchum’s journey, and that entire journey was original to the anime in the first place as it was a region never seen in the Pokemon video game releases. But with this second film, Pokemon’s anime sparked a trend of having Ash run into Legendary Pokemon that he would never meet in the TV series. It was also when we started to see new Pokemon before their official regional debuts coming in the year that followed.

What Is Pokemon the Movie 2000 About?

As for what to expect from the movie if fans have never seen it, The Pokemon Company begins to tease Pokemon the Movie 2000 as such, “In the Orange Islands, far south of Kanto, a Trainer named Lawrence is on a sinister quest: catching Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, the three Legendary bird Pokémon, in an attempt to awaken Lugia, guardian of the sea!”

The synopsis for the classic movie continues as such, “When Ash and friends arrive, the islanders ask him to gather three elemental orbs from different islands—and when the weather across the world goes out of control, this task takes on a new importance, as the capture of the Legendary trio has thrown the environment out of balance! With Lugia’s help, can Ash be the ‘chosen one’ that everyone turns to?”