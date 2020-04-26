Pokemon Issues Apology Over New "Twilight Wings" Episode

✖

Pokemon has issued an apology to fans after its latest episode of Twilight Wings made a little booboo. The ordeal went down last week when The Pokemon Company put out its recent episode of Twilight Wings featuring the lovely trainer Nessa. It was there fans caught sight of a Pokemon which shouldn't exist in the Galar region, and that has got the powers at be stumbling over themselves to apologize.

The message went live on Twitter the other night. The official page for The Pokemon Company shared an apology for the "misleading" appearance of Pokemon in the episode. As it stands, the only Pokemon that fans spotted out of place is Dewdong, but the seal-like creature wasn't in the episode long enough to truly notice.

"In the web series Pokemon: Twilight Wings, there are some Pokemon which do not appear in Pokemon Sword and Shield. We're sorry for this misleading appearance," the company shared.

Fans had plenty to say about this update as the original message did not point out the offending Pokemon in question. That is what prompted fans from all over to rewatch Nessa's episode so they could figure out who is making an illicit appearance. Asides from Dewdong, there are no other offensives found in the episode as fans quite liked it. Sure, Chairman Rose came off super creepy in this episode, but Nessa stood firm like a queen the entire time.

With the anime on break for another month, fans are curious whether this apology will be the end of things. After all, The Pokemon Company isn't one to let mistakes gather around. If anything, it seems likely Dewdong might join Sword and Shield justz to even things up. And with a Crown Tundra DLC pack on the way, it wouldn't be too hard to bring Dewdong to life on the Nintendo Switch.

