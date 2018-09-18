‘Pokemon’ Anime Introduces Ash’s Newest Rival

Pokemon‘s anime series is readying to debut a new arc this October, and it’s going to have many new elements fans will definitely need time to chew on. Most importantly, it seems the series is going to introduce a new rival for Ash.

Hau, the rival from the Pokemon Sun and Moon games, is finally going to make an appearance in the anime series.

Serebii Update: New elements shown for the Pokémon Sun & Moon anime. New Eevee in group and Brock & Misty return. Details being added @ //t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/wUFtjb2qiM — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 13, 2018

Along with the return of Brock and Misty to the series, and potential new Pokemon joining the main group, a new main visual for the series also teases the appearance of Hau finally making his appearance in the anime along with a Dartrix. In the Pokemon Sun and Moon games, Hau plays the role of both rival and ally.

Hau is a happy go lucky type of trainer though you’d be mistaken if you think he’s not a credible trainer. Although there are no concrete details as to the next arc of the series as of this writing, fans are hoping that Hau will play a meaty role in the episodes to come. He could, like Brock and Misty, appear for a few episodes in small cameos but the series would do itself a disservice if it neglects such a fan favorite character.

Hau’s bright positivity makes him one of the more unique rivals in the franchise. In fact, some fans didn’t even believe that he was the rival at first. Regardless, his bright smile will definitely fit in with Ash and his group’s wacky Pokemon adventures.

If you’re itching for more Pokemon right now, Twitch is airing a special marathon for the series that will explore all nine seasons of the series. Between now and October 22, fans can watch along with others as fans relive some of the series most fun, and even saddest moments. You can currently find the marathon in the midst of Pokemon: The Johto Journeys which began on September 10, and Pokemon: Johto League Champions beginning on September 17.

The following week, Pokemon: Master Quest starts, and then on Oct. 1 Pokemon Advanced. Each of the following weeks introduces another season with Pokemon: Advanced Challenge, Pokemon: Advanced Battle and Pokemon: Battle Frontier coming later. Check out Twitch for the full and exact schedule.