‘Pokemon’ Anime Shows Surprisingly Terrifying Side of Pokemon Favorite

Pokemon‘s anime has seen Ash and his friends face off against Sun and Moon‘s Ultra Beasts every now and again in between wacky adventures, and the latest episode had them facing off against Pheromosa. With a combination of super speed and strength, none of Ash’s team’s efforts could make a dent into this super powerful being. But one Pokemon made a mark.

Bewear’s strength and agility has been teased in the series as it’s the source of Team Rocket’s speedy getaways this series, but with Team Rocket threatened Bewear unlocks a terrifyingly new side. Check it out in the clip below captured by @JayYTGamer on Twitter.

MAMA BEWEAR IS A MONSTER, I MEAN WE KNEW THIS ALREADY BUT SHEESH OKAY pic.twitter.com/4XUpqE95b2 — Jay (@JayYTGamer) March 25, 2019

Angered after seeing Team Rocket and Meowth in trouble following the struggle, Bewear takes on a frightening aura and challenges Pheromosa. Not only capable of keeping up with its speed, Bewear has the power to back up every one of its attacks. It unleashes a fierce onslaught that keeps Pheramosa on its toes and even takes on a Dragon Ball level of fighting ability.

At one point, Pheromosa begins speeding around Bewear and goes in for an attack. But without breaking its rhythm, Bewear easily dodges it and delivers the finishing blow. It’s a fierce display of power for this Pokemon favorite and goes to show that you shouldn’t threaten Bewear’s cubs.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

