NBA Rookie Goes Viral For His Uncanny ‘Pokemon’ Lookalike

If you grew up with anime, you must have imagined what it would be like to become your favorite hero. There’s no telling how many people have tried to turn into Son Goku, but it looks like one NBA player can actually turn into Brock from Pokemon on command.

Apparently, when Jerome Robinson smiles, it’s nearly impossible to separate the 2018 NBA draft pick from Pokemon‘s most flirty beau.

Over on Twitter, writer Tomer Azarly pushed Robinson into the viral spotlight when he enlightened the basketball player to his lookalike.

I asked #Clippers’ Jerome Robinson (@Rome_Coldbucks1) about him looking like Brock from Pokémon and he showed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shaiglalex) 😂😂 Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/pYis10oQYd — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 10, 2018

In the video above, fans can see the player laughing over the revelation as he sits in the Clippers locker room. Robinson pulls up a photo of Brock to double-check the note, and he ends up showing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a photo of Brock to prove he’s got an anime doppleganger. At the clip’s end, fans can see Robinson mimicking a photo of Brock on his phone for a side-by-side comparison, and the image is ripe for the meme picking.

While there are some clear differences between Robinson and Brock, their biggest crossover comes with their eyes. A simple laugh or smile from Robinson crinkles his eyes just like Brock, and it is pretty gosh-darn adorable.

While Brock may not be a big part of Pokemon‘s on-going anime, Robinson is definitely turning attention back to the character. Brock stands as one of Ash Ketchum’s best-known comrades as he joined the aspiring Pokemon Master during his first journey with Misty. Now, Pokemon has the perfect muse to bring back all of Brock’s charm, and he just so happens to be one of the NBA‘s most promising rookies.

