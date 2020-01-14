Pokemon Takes Over Food Network with Viral Cake Challenge

Pokemon is barely two weeks into the new year but it is already living large. To kick off 2020, the company not only announced its next movie but shared details about its first-ever DLC release. Now, the series is living its best life on The Food Network thanks to a contest which forced bakers to try and catch ’em all.

Well, maybe not all of them. Last night, The Food Network brought back the Food Network Challenge for a spin. The first episode saw bakers from around the country complete in random challenges, and one of them asks the contestants to make Pokemon cakes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sounds hard, yeah? You are right about that. It turns out few things are more difficult than translating animation into cake, and some bakers learned that the hard way.

Bruh I’m dying at this Pokemon cake 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/csdiS28lZh — Drew (@MrTalent_) January 14, 2020

As you can see in the clip above, the end results of the challenge were a mixed bag. An array of Pokemon were chosen by the bakers from Sobble to Litten. But when it came to Chikorita, fans were a bit unsure. The Grass-type has a hard shape to mold with cake, and the bakers working on Chikorita found that out the hard way.

However, other teams went above and beyond for their cakes. In fact, one group brought Mudkip to life, and the adorable cake featured a mechanic which allowed the Pokemon to spit water. Another chef chose to work on Sobble, and the brand-new Pokemon was represented well by its creators. And to top things all off, a Fire-starter made the cut thanks to a cute Littten.

Of course, there is one Pokemon which would have been easy to decorate, and it made its debut last year. Alcremie takes the cake with its Gigantamax form; The Pokemon literally turns into a giant wedding cake filled with fruit, so you can see why it would be a coveted choice. That is, unless you had to make the behemoth cake to size…. Yikes!

Which Pokemon would you like to do up as a cake? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.