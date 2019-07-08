Couple Goes Viral For Pokemon-Themed Pregnancy Announcement

When it comes to Pokemon, there are fans and then there are fans. After well over a decade, the franchise has earned lifelong fans who have grown up with the series. Some of these diehard fans have used Pokemon to celebrate their biggest milestones, and it turns out one couple is two-for-two on the topic.

After all, why stop at announcing your engagement with Pokemon when you could use Togepi to announce your pregnancy too?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a fan hit up Reddit to share their latest life update with Pokemon fans using a bit of pocket monster magic. The fan posted a photo of them with their significant other announcing that announces they’re expecting.

“Our engagement photo 5 years ago and our baby announcement photo last week in the same spot. And yes, we’ll be back for the third photo next year,” Neyubin wrote.

As you can see, the couple five years ago looked ready to go on a grand Pokemon journey together. Both of them have Poke Balls in hand, and their bright outfits would help them fit right into the Johto region. But in this second photo, the couple is a bit older and wiser in their journey. If anything, the couple are running their own Pokemon Gym as leaders, and they’re ready to hatch their own family after a fun five-year journey.

Of course, the couple will not be hatching a Togepi. The word is out on whether the happy couple will be having a boy or girl, but it won’t be a Pokemon at the very least. As for poor Misty, the Cerulean City trainer never knew what she got into when she first brought her egg on her journey with Ash. By the time Togepi hatched, the trainer and fans alike were desperate to see her latest Pokemon addition, and Togepi did not disappoint. The cute pocket monster remains a favorite even to this day, so this couple absolutely nailed their Pokemon pregnancy announcement thanks to Togepi.

So, how would you orchestrate your own Pokemon pregnancy announcement? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!