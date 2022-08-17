Pokemon Journeys Promo Kicks Off Masters Tournament Semifinals

Pokemon Journeys is finally kicking off the highly anticipated semifinals round of the Masters Tournament with its next episode airing overseas, and the promo for the new entry is teasing how this major round will be getting started! Ash Ketchum has been working his way up through the World Coronation Series through the anime so far, and has now reached the upper echelon with the top four trainers in the world overall. He's taken on some of his toughest opponents and challenges in the anime to date, but they pale in comparison to the major battles still left as the tournament reaches its end.

Although the quarterfinals round of the tournament saw how various champions from the Pokemon world's regions stack up to one another in battle, the semifinals is gearing up to show off even more impressive battles. Following a few weeks taking a break from the climax of the series, Ash is now getting ready to take on the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia for the first time ever. But before this, we still need to see the match between Leon and Kalos Champion Diantha. That's the battle teased with its next episode promo, and you can check it out below:

Episode 122 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Semifinals I: Sweep" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "The day of the Masters Tournament semifinals. Before the match [Ash] meets his opponent, Sinnoh Champion [Cynthia] during special training with his Pokemon. [As] hears from [Cynthia], who is also making final adjustments before the match, about how she met her partner Garchomp. Meanwhile at [Wyndon Stadium], the battle between [Leon and Diantha] in the first match is about to get underway. The fierce semifinals are about to begin!"

This semifinals round is probably going to be the most important round of the tournament overall for Ash himself. Because he needs to get his chance at a rematch with Leon, but there's no way to tell whether or not he will be able to overcome Cynthia's challenge to do so. This is often the time when Ash either loses and readies for his next regional adventure, but there's also a chance he can win the entire tournament overall as a way to shake things up as much as the anime already has.

Thankfully it won't be too much longer until we see how it shakes out, but what do you think of Ash's chances of making it through the Masters Tournament semifinals?