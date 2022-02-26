Pokemon Journeys Reveals First Look at Episode 100 in New Promo

Pokemon Journeys will soon be crossing over its milestone 100th episode in its run in Japan, and has shared the first-look at the big entry with a promo for the next episode! The newest iteration of the series has been following Ash Ketchum and new hero Goh as they explore through every region introduced the franchise thus far, and it’s sparked some surprising new kinds of challengers and rivals. Ash’s big rival for this series is actually the champion of the Galar region, and top competitor in the World Coronation Series, Leon, and the two of them have grown close over the series so far.

Ash and Leon have had a number of memorable interactions through the series thus far as Ash and Galar’s champion have helped the region in some big events in previous episodes. As Ash makes his way through the higher ranks of the Ultra Class, and is now closer to the Top 8 of the Master Class more so than ever before, it seems like he and his big rival will be reuniting for this special occasion and the 100th episode of the series overall. You can get a glimpse of what to expect with the preview below:

https://youtu.be/Qnne4vGtkAM

Episode 100 of Pokemon Journeys is titled “Up Close! Leon’s Special Training!” and it’s officially described as such, “[Ash] was originally going to search for Pokemon in the Galar region alongside [Goh], but an unexpected turn of events led him to training with [Leon] instead. What [Leon] calls ‘training’ is actually him playing and interacting with his Pokemon, and while this surprises [Ash], he also feels a strong kinship with him. Meanwhile [Goh] runs into Sonia, who’s in the middle of searching for Pokemon on her own, and learns of a surprising side to the undefeated Champion from her.”

It seems like the 100th episode occasion will be marked by a fun adventure with Ash and his big rival, but it’s also a sign of what’s to come from the rest of the series. There just might be a point where Ash gets a chance at his major rematch with the champion that he’s been seeking, and we could see the two of them go head to head once more before it’s all over. That’s easier said than done, however, considering the other trainers he’ll have to beat to get there.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Episode 100 of Pokemon Journeys? What are you hoping to see from Ash and Leon's new adventure?