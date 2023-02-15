Pokemon Is About to Unleash Its Biggest Plush Yet

Here we go again, Pokemon fans. It seems the franchise knows what we want, and much like TikTok's latest trend, fans want them big boys. This has only become clearer by the day now that Pokemon is selling life-sized plushes. And now, we have been told The Pokemon Center is working on its biggest plush yet.

And yes, you can probably guess what this gargantuan piece will be. It turns out Wailord is getting a massive plush, and we are sure it will stand as Pokemon's biggest piece of merchandise to date.

s o o n pic.twitter.com/QS9ekur5Xv — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 13, 2023

The update came on Twitter as the official Pokemon page posted a close-up of Wailord. The plush is easy to make out though we're given little reference for its size. The post goes on to tease fans as more info about the Wailord tribute are on the way. But of course, collectors will shell out whatever they need to despite its cost.

And let's be clear, Pokemon does price its life-sized figures rather high. A number of this figures have been released over the years with the most expensive ones running upwards of $500 USD. For a full list of previously released Pokemon publishes this size, you can find it below:

Lucario



Furret



Arcanine



Altaria



Spheal



Mareep



Garchomp



Piplup



Lapras



Slowpoke



Characters like Arcane and Mareep raised the bar when it comes to pricing, after all. Now, fans can expect Wailord to bring in serious cash, but we have yet to learn when Pokemon will even release this figure. Hopefully, we will get more info on this plush before long since Pokemon Day is on the way. But for now, we can just bask in the glory of what Wailord's massive plush could look like in real life.

Are you planning on nabbing this Wailord tribute no matter the cost or size> Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.