The Internet Sounds Off On First ‘Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution’ Trailer

Pokemon is ready to explore its next anime phase. After debuting a film earlier this summer, the franchise is ready to hit back with yet another movie in 2019, and the Internet has plenty to say about the first trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.

Recently, The Pokemon Company released the first teaser for its 2019 venture. Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will follow on the heels of Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us, the anime’s most recent film that brought back the likes of Lugia. Now, it is Mewtwo who is slated for a comeback, but some fans aren’t so pleased with the return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, Mewtwo is a well-known character amongst Pokemon fans by now. The creature debuted way back when with Generation One, and Mewtwo has remained a popular figure since. Not only have video games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate included the legendary Pokemon in its roster, but titles like Pokemon Go have also championed Mewtwo perhaps too heavily. As you can see below, some fans have taken toTwitter to question the Pokemon’s comeback, but there are plenty more netizens who are happy to see Mewtwo once more.

So far, there are no details out about Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, but fans expect the film to loosely adapt the story presented in Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, the anime’s very first movie. This next project is slated to debut in Japan come July 2019, so fans can expect to learn more about the big film sooner rather than later.

So, what do you make of this next Pokemon venture? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those interested, the anime’s latest film Pokemon: The Power of Us is currently available on home video and is described as follows:

“Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us tells the story of Ash and Pikachu as they journey to a small seaside town filled with a diverse set of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret.

Every year, the townspeople gather to celebrate the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who brings the wind that saved the town from destruction many years ago. The festival is a time for celebration, with a Pokémon Catching Race and a ceremonial flame burning brightly to summon Lugia. But when a series of incidents threatens not just the festival, but all the people and Pokémon who call the town home, it’s going to take more than just Ash and Pikachu to save the day. Will these people be able to put aside their differences and work together to rescue their town? Or will it all end in destruction?”

We Going Full 3D CGI

We goin full 3D now? Pokemon’s moving in all kinds of directions lately it’s pretty interesting.https://t.co/n6GD1jzbSa — Sleepy (@SleepyJirachi) December 31, 2018

This Line Better Make It!

i just got so happy that u quoted the best line in cinematic history pic.twitter.com/jlpIXEnAD7 — Lewtwo (Comms. Open) (@Lewchube) December 31, 2018

Better Start Saving Up

Someone Call Goku

Mewtwo is just Pokemon broly — Charlotte The Edgy Wolf (@EdgiestWolf) December 31, 2018

Not Sure If Happy Or Sad…

Can’t believe the first news of the year is that the new pokemon movie is a full cg film. Just fkn great… pic.twitter.com/f2YJ3ResUC — ApocalypseIndustries (@Manilla_AI5) December 31, 2018

Can’t Kanto?

We literallly have too many Kanto remakes. R/B/Y, FRLG, LGPE, THREE MEWTWO MOVIES, half of HGSS — Zekrom916 (@zekrom916) December 31, 2018

Bring On The Emotions

Coolest thing to me about Mewtwo Strikes Back being remade (3D!) And #pokemonletsgo are reliving the oldest legacies again but modern.



Mewtwo had an incredible history, quite tragic. The story itself is a relevant emotional experience.



Now we just need Gen 4 to get a turn pic.twitter.com/gjtthcKyth — NidoMarquis (@NidoMarquis) December 31, 2018

Mewtwo, Use Mindblow!