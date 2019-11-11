New Pokemon Anime Preview Revisits Ash and Pikachu’s First Meeting

The Pokemon anime series will be gearing up for a major reboot as Ash prepares to explore the Galar region along with newly introduced protagonist Gou, but before these major changes the anime will be taking a look back at where it first began over 20 years ago. Putting a new spin on the series’ very first episode, the first episode of the new Pokemon: The Series will not only explore Pikachu’s origins in the wild before becoming Ash’s partner but will be remaking many of those fan-favorite scenes as well as evident by the first episode preview.

The official Pokemon Twitter shared the preview for the premiere of the new anime series, and it sees a young Pichu together with a wild Kangaskhan. But that’s not the only interesting thing as there are a few newly animated scenes of some very nostalgic moments from the early series.

Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”

While Ash has taken on many looks over the course of the anime series, seeing one of his first looks in this new series style is definitely pleasing to the eye. This is especially true of how expressively animated this next series is, which puts a fun new spin on the pouty way Pikachu was when it was introduced in the first episode of the series. But with Pikachu’s potentially sad origin in tow, this will definitely put Pikachu’s original angst in a new light.