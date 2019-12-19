Pokemon’s Theme Song Gets Revived in Throwback Viral Video

When Pokemon the anime series hit the world in the latter half of the 90s, closing out the millennium, it was made popular in North American not just because of the collection of pocket monsters that inhabited this strange new world, but also thanks in part to the catchy, energetic theme song that opened each episode. Written and performed by musician Jason Paige, the theme brought you tearing into the world of Ash Ketchum, our anime protagonist who continues to journey to this day in an attempt to become the greatest Pokemon trainer in the world. Now, a behind the scenes look at the recording of the theme has resurfaced, taking us back to a time of the early days of Pikachu!

Reddit User ButtAhMaToast shared the video into the past, kicking up nostalgia to a serious degree as Paige records one of the catchiest anime themes to date, beginning the journey of Ash Ketchum in a world where pocket monsters inhabit the forests and cities of humankind:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paige himself is still a huge fan of the battling monster series, having recently recorded a special unofficial theme song tailored for Detective Pikachu, the recently released Hollywood movie that brought in Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds as the titular gumshoe as well as a live action look into the popular anime franchise. While the theme song is no longer used in front of the Pokemon anime as the series has skyrocketed with over a thousand episodes, it will always hold a place in the hearts of fans as one of the catchiest anime openings of all time.

Though the Pokemon anime has continued for decades, with hundreds of episodes to its name, the series still follows the journey of Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu, running into and capturing new pocket monsters the world over. Recently, Ash accomplished a task that fans have been waiting for, winning a Pokemon tournament in the Alola region. With the latest season, Ash is joined by a new companion named Go as he does a “victory lap” and explores new regions that were introduced in the Nintendo Switch video game, Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Was the Pokemon theme song your favorite anime tune of all time? If not this, what is your number one opener? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.