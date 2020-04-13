Pokemon Fans React to Ash’s Biggest Catch Yet

Pokemon‘s newet anime series has continued to surprise fans with each new episode thanks to all of the shake ups it has been making to the standard anime formula. This is mostly seen in the number of new additions to Ash’s team that have been revealed over the course of the series’ first 20 episodes before he and new hero Go even head out to the new Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Although Ash has already surprised with new additions like Mr. Mime, Dragonite, and a mischievous Gengar, the latest episode took it all one step further.

Episode 21 of the newest anime recently debuted in Japan, and Ash stumbled on a mysterious Pokemon egg that was mysteriously calling out to him. Before the episode premiered, fans had been hoping that this egg would hatch into a Riolu, meaning a Lucario would one day join Ash’s team. The latest episode confirmed this was indeed to be the case.

After sensing Ash’s aura during battle, the Pokemon egg hatched into a baby Riolu. Initially not wanting to be with Ash, it went off on its own and fought all sorts of wild Pokemon. But when Ash and Pikachu stepped in to help save it during a battle, Riolu sensed how strong it was going to become with Ash and willingly was caught by the end of the episode!

Read on to see what fans are saying about Ash finally catching a Riolu in the latest episode of the anime, and let us know your thoughts about this big addition in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

