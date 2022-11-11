Bad Bunny Celebrates Ash's Biggest Pokemon Moment

Pokemon fans are shook following the big reveal that the impossible has happened as Ash Ketchum has defeated Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament, meaning that the anime protagonist has become the world champion in the anime adaptation. While there have been plenty of anime fans that have taken to social media, not only did the voice actor for Ash's English voice share her thoughts, but it would seem that the musician, and World Wrestling Entertainment star, Bad Bunny, has also expressed his thoughts on Ketchum becoming the new number one trainer.

Bad Bunny isn't just a star when it comes to his music, but he also, as previously mentioned, joined the WWE for a number of matches that showed how he could function superbly within the squared circle. On top of both his music and professional wrestling careers, the musician is also set to take on the role of El Muerto in the titular movie from Sony Pictures. This new role works well within Sony's Marvel Spider-Man Universe, as the character is also a luchador, and while the Marvel character might not be well known, he seems to be the perfect fit for this role.

Bad Ketchum

Bad Bunny sent his congratulations to the fictional Pokemon trainer, as Ash has finally achieved his dream of becoming the strongest trainer in the world, leaving many fans to wonder whether or not Ketchum will be the star of the anime adaptation moving forward or if he'll give the reins to a new generation once Pokemon Journeys ends:

Felicidades a Ash Ketchum en esa gran victoria. Nosotros los que estamos desde el principio sabemos lo mucho que costó 🙌🏻 — ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) November 11, 2022

For those who don't speak Spanish, here's the translation of Bad Bunny's well wishes to Ash Ketchum following his legendary defeat of the trainer known as Leon:

"Congratulations to Ash Ketchum on that big win. We who are from the beginning know how much it cost."

With a new Pokemon game set to hit Nintendo Switch shortly, the anime adaptation will most likely shift in turn, and this might make for the perfect opportunity for Ash to welcome a new generation to the anime while presenting himself as the hurdle that they must eventually overcome.

Do you think that a new trainer will take over Pokemon's anime after Ash's big win? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.