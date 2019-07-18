Cake Wars Clips Go Viral Over Adorable Pokemon Challenge

Pokemon has appeared in a LOT of places these past few months. The wildly popular franchise appeared in its first Hollywood live action feature film with star Ryan Reynolds bringing the character of Detective Pikachu to life. Another feature film is soon to be released in the form of Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution which is a retelling of the first Pokemon film that creates new shots of the series with computer generated graphics. Finally, it looks like Pokemon’s recent stop was The Food Network with a recent episode of the television series, Cake Wars.

Twitter User AturWulfu shared the clip that shows cake makers in the reality competition show creating tasty desserts in the form of the Pokemon Litten, Rowlet, and Popplio:

Videos by ComicBook.com

1:02 of people enjoying & loving pokemon pic.twitter.com/bw39CTtZ1d — .˚▾ [⋅⊲◈⊳⋅] ▾˚. (@atorwulfu) July 13, 2019

The bakery concoctions all did amazing jobs at representing their respective Pokemon, bringing the pocket monsters to life via flour and sugar. We have to wonder if at the end of these competitions, do folks eat the remaining cakes or are they simply shown off following the episode? Regardless, these would be far too cute and life like to take a knife to, that’s for sure.

These Pokemon have all played roles in the recent Pokemon anime series, Sun and Moon, with two of them even finding their way onto Ash Ketchum’s roster for the upcoming Alola League tournament. Rowlett himself appears as one of Ash’s mainstays and an evolved version of Litten, aka Torracat, also is one of Ketchum’s “go tos”. Whether or not these Pokemon will give him the advantage to finally winning a tournament is still up in the air, but we’ll know sooner rather than later as the tournament approaches.

What do you think of these Pokemon cakes created for Food Network’s Cake Wars? Which of the cakes was your favorite? Feel free to let us know or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon cakes!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”