Pokemon Concierge Reveals Second Season Release Window (With a Special Gift To Fans)

The event “Pokemon Presents” is underway and is revealing some major news regarding the many outings for everyone’s favorite pocket monsters. While there are sure to be more than a few headlines regarding the many Pokemon video games out in the wild, the stream first began by informing fans that Pokemon Concierge‘s first four episodes would be available to stream on The Pokemon Channel’s YouTube for a limited time. Alongside this, the franchise has confirmed when we can expect season two to arrive as Haru is set to make a comeback to handle the needs of the Pokemon visiting her resort.

Pokemon Concierge first premiered on Netflix in 2023, marking the first time that the franchise has decided to wade into the stop-motion animation world. Rather than focusing on Pokemon battles, the slow-moving series was one that focused on their relaxation as the young protagonist attempted to make sure her resort was running smoothly. Brought to life by Dwarf Studios and Netflix Animation, the second season is confirmed to arrive this September, though there are still plenty of details that have yet to be revealed regarding its story.

Watch Pokemon Concierge For Free

Even if you’re not a Netflix subscriber, you can check out the first four episodes of Pokemon Concierge on YouTube for free. The Pokemon Channel is looking to get fans caught up on Haru’s heartwarming adventures. You can check out episode one below and access the YouTube channel that will let you watch the installments until March 9th.

If you have yet to check out Pokemon Concierge, Netflix has an official description of the series that adds a new layer to the world of pocket monsters, “I’m happy when you’re happy.’ Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests.”

Pokemon’s Anime Future

At present, the biggest anime series in the Pokemon franchise is Pokemon Horizons, the series that introduced two new trainers to take the reins from Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. While Liko and Roy might not be aiming to be the world’s greatest trainers, they have had plenty on their plates that have made them far better battlers. The duo has been assaulted by the Explorers, a new nefarious collective that seems far more effective than Jesse, James, and Meowth of Team Rocket fame. Luckily, Roy and Liko have scored a major assist from the Rising Volt Tacklers, a band of researchers who are also quite handy in the Pokemon battlefield.

Pokemon Horizons will typically release a new batch of episodes on Netflix every few months, with the series doing just that earlier this month. In Japan, however, the anime is releasing episodes weekly and has been doing so since its start. As of the writing of this article, Liko and Roy are still the main protagonists though it will be interesting to see if they ever go the way of Ash and retire from the series.

Want to stay in the loop on all things related to Pokemon's anime stories? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.