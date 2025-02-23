One of Pokemon’s Best Shows Is Now Streaming Free for a Limited Time

Play video

One of Pokemon‘s best shows is now going to be streaming completely for free for just a limited time, so it’s never been a better time to check out Pokemon Concierge. As Pokemon continues through its post-Ash Ketchum era, fans have gotten to see all kinds of experiments for the anime releases that have shown off Pokemon in all kinds of new ways. One of the best examples in this case was Pokemon Concierge, a small and quiet stop-motion animated series that revealed the cutest Pokemon have ever looked in quite a long time. But not many fans actually got to see it for themselves.

Pokemon Concierge released with Netflix back in 2023, and introduced fans to special stop-motion animated takes on everyone’s favorites. This special series was only a few episodes long, but not many got the chance to see it for themselves. Now that’s all going to change as The Pokemon Company is now streaming all of Pokemon Concierge‘s episodes completely for free on their official YouTube channel. But it’s only for a limited time as fans have until March 9th to check it out. Check it out in the video above and find the full playlist here.

What Is Pokemon Concierge?

Directed by Iku Ogawa, written by Harumi Doki, with Tadahiro Uesugi providing the concept art and character designs, and animated by the team at Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter), Pokemon Concierge is a full stop-motion animated take on the Pokemon franchise. The series initially debuted with Netflix back in 2023, and was such a hit with critics that it made its premiere with a rare perfect score with Rotten Tomatoes. But it was also such a hit that it was quickly confirmed to have more episodes in the works.

With the the famous Mariya Takeuchi for its theme song, “Have a Good Time Here,” it’s no surprise that the series was such a hit either. Netflix teased the story for Pokemon Concierge as such, “‘I’m happy when you’re happy.’ Set at a resort for Pokémon on a southern island, this is the story of a new concierge named Haru, who gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend to the various Pokémon guests.” It even went as far as breaking the longtime English dub curse for Pokemon anime releases on Netflix.

Will Pokemon Concierge Get a Season 2?

Thankfully for those who loved the series when it first premiered with Netflix, or are going to check out the episodes now that they’re streaming for free with YouTube until March 9th, Pokemon Concierge indeed has more episodes in the works. It’s yet to be officially announced when these new episodes will be releasing, nor has it been revealed how many episodes will be available when it returns, but fans of the stop-motion franchise have quite a lot to look forward to in the near future.

This is a fun celebration ahead of Pokemon Day coming later this week where fans will also be introduced to a brand new anime release featuring Dragonite. This new special anime, Dragonite and the Mailman, will be making its debut on February 27th on YouTube. It will be produced by ComiX Wave Films (the studio behind many of Makoto Shinkai’s films), and stars Riko Fukumoto as a girl named Hana who idolizes a nearby Dragonite working in the postal service. It’s yet to be revealed how long this new anime will be, but it’s just one of the many ways Pokemon fans can celebrate this week.