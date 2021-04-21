Pokemon Cosplay Heats Things Up With Scorbunny

✖

Pokemon Sword & Shield didn't just introduce us to the new popular region of Galar, it also brought in three new starter pocket monsters that once again represent the worlds of fire, water, and grass, and one fan has honored the latest representative of flame with the high kicking Scorbunny using some ingenious cosplay. Also appearing in the latest season of the anime in Pokemon Journeys, Scorbunny has proved itself to be one of the most popular Pokemon to make their way into the series and has been following alongside the new trainer following Ash Ketchum in Goh.

Goh and Ash have been traveling the world in an attempt to capture some of the strongest Pokemon that they've ever encountered, with the former actually managing to capture a Mythical Pokemon in Suicune. Along this journey in the latest season of Pokemon Journeys, Scorbunny has evolved over the course of the episodes, transforming to a Raboot and then its ultimate evolution in Cinderace. Needless to say, Goh is well on his way in assisting his friend Ash Ketchum in taking down the champion of the Galar Region in Leon, who has been the latest conquest that the Pokemon trainer are attempting to overcome in the latest saga of the anime.

Instagram Cosplayer Shellanin shared this impressive take on Pokemon's Scorbunny, using some impressive Cosplay skills to help in bringing to life one of the starters of the Galar Region that made it big in the latest video game of the series in Pokemon Sword & Shield:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shellanin Like Melanin 🖤🤎 (@shellanin_)

Goh's initial agenda was not only encountering Pokemon that he had never seen before but also doing the impossible in capturing the ancient Pokemon known as Mew. While he has yet to add the psychic Pokemon to his roster, Goh is definitely keeping pace with Ash's journey to become one of the best trainers around. Though it doesn't seem that Ash is giving the reins of the series to Goh in the future, the new travel companion is certainly setting himself up to be one of the most powerful trainers in the world at large.

What do you think of this unique take on Scorbunny from the Galar Region? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.