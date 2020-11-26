Pokemon: Dancing Pikachu Overjoys Fans at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

If there is one thing that can bring joy this holiday season, it is the power of Pikachu. You may not think that Pokemon is all that festive, but the series knows how to celebrate the good times in life. For years now, Pokemon has helped Thanksgiving Day pass smoothly with its participation in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Pikachu vowed to act no different this year.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, things are still going well for Pokemon and Pikachu in New York City. The big parade found a way to carry on this year as a virtual celebration, and it is filming live in New York City. That is where a horde of Pikachu showed up in full costume to do a little dance for audiences at home, and the performance has made the Pokemon a trending topic.

You can check out just some of the reactions below to the dance done by Pikachu. A slew of Pokemon mascots lined the street outside of Macy's to do the number, and they were joined by masked dancers who stayed socially distant. The dance ended with the logo reveal of Pokemon's 25th anniversary campaign, and the Dancing Pikachu went on to walk the parade route with handlers at their side. And if you look closely, you will see that one of those handlers in front is none other than Ash Ketchum who is ready to walk 'em all!

What did you think of the Dancing Pikachu parade? Is Pokemon about to become your new Thanksgiving mascot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.