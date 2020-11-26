Pokemon: Dancing Pikachu Overjoys Fans at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
If there is one thing that can bring joy this holiday season, it is the power of Pikachu. You may not think that Pokemon is all that festive, but the series knows how to celebrate the good times in life. For years now, Pokemon has helped Thanksgiving Day pass smoothly with its participation in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Pikachu vowed to act no different this year.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, things are still going well for Pokemon and Pikachu in New York City. The big parade found a way to carry on this year as a virtual celebration, and it is filming live in New York City. That is where a horde of Pikachu showed up in full costume to do a little dance for audiences at home, and the performance has made the Pokemon a trending topic.
⚡ Did you catch 'em all? ⚡#MacysParade @pokemon pic.twitter.com/ck9UBZ9DE9— Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020
You can check out just some of the reactions below to the dance done by Pikachu. A slew of Pokemon mascots lined the street outside of Macy's to do the number, and they were joined by masked dancers who stayed socially distant. The dance ended with the logo reveal of Pokemon's 25th anniversary campaign, and the Dancing Pikachu went on to walk the parade route with handlers at their side. And if you look closely, you will see that one of those handlers in front is none other than Ash Ketchum who is ready to walk 'em all!
What did you think of the Dancing Pikachu parade? Is Pokemon about to become your new Thanksgiving mascot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
What a Wonderful Dream
oh to be a dancing pikachu on thanksgiving https://t.co/Hoz5PesmZx— lor (@megalormania) November 26, 2020
Gotta Save 'Em All
pikachu the only thing that can save 2020. HAPPY THANKSGIVING YALL https://t.co/fFTz9Rvowz— 🦃SumTingsN8verChange🦃 (@XXLHotCheetoMex) November 26, 2020
THEY'RE HERE
I JUST SAW PIKACHU AT THE MACY'S THANKSGIVING PARADE TODAY!!!#Pokemon #Pokemon25th #Nintendo #MacysParade #Thanksgiving2020 pic.twitter.com/XaTmQB2a6E— 🦃 A Real SNESguy Thanksgiving 🥧 (@SNESguy963) November 26, 2020
Yikes but True
Pikachu doubles as hazmat suit this year! pic.twitter.com/LKcGy48t84— Jolly Jess Elizarraras (@JessElizarraras) November 26, 2020
We Are in Love
Gosh the way Pikachu Balloon’s ears wiggle wobble is sooo cute pic.twitter.com/QGHbhXkzz7— Dario Squeaks (@DarioMouse) November 26, 2020
Protect Pikachu!
me: i hope everyone is socially distant and safe this thanksgiving
macys day parade worker: i cannot be safe. i have to hold up pikachu— Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) November 26, 2020
We Do Love It
Gotta love this Pikachu army at the parade pic.twitter.com/5onYBH7vcX— ChikoritaCheezits (@ChikoritaCheez) November 26, 2020
We Dance, We Love
THE PIKACHU WERE DANCING AHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/Muzo6xbTUJ— Danny (@Dxnny64) November 26, 2020