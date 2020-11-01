Pokemon and Digimon Meet Up in This Cute Halloween Crossover

✖

Pokemon and Digimon are two of the biggest franchises to come from Japan, and they have the fanbases to prove it. Whether we're talking video games or films, the pair have been locked in a rivalry for decades now. Of course, there are plenty of fans who love both titles, and they do not get to see Pokemon team up with Digimon enough. That is why one artist decided it was time to combine the series, and they did so with a very impressive crossover for Halloween.

The artwork was done over on Twitter by doodlebugdebz for the holiday. It was there the artist decided Taichi and Ash should swap places for the day. That is why the trainers switched up their uniforms and even got their partners in on the affair.

Halloween Time! 🎃✨ Digimon x Pokemon costume switch! pic.twitter.com/Ejh0xL6Yzz — don't open DEBZ inside (@doodlebugdebz) October 29, 2020

As you can see above, the artwork shows Taichi dressed as Ash Ketchum from his very first season. The boy is wearing Ash's iconic hat as well as his blue-and-gold vest. The look is paired with baggy jeans and black-and-white sneakers.

Ash is also rocking a familiar look as he's got on Taichi's graphic shirt. Paired with brown cargo shorts, Ash looks natural in Taichi's white sneakers and blue googles.

Of course, Agumon and Pikachu also got on the trend. Agumon is standing next to Taichi in a Pikachu hoodie, and he has some pink lipstick smeared on his face to simulate red electrical pads. As for Pikachu, the mascot is perched on Ash's shoulders, and he is wearing an oversized Agumon hoodie that suits him perfectly.

Clearly, this crossover is adorable, and it showcases how powerful an official collaboration between the brands could be. So as we head into the tail end of 2020, we can only hope the coming decade brings us something this pure and cute.

What do you make of this crossover? Which other Pokemon-Digimon swap do you want to see? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.