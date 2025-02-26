Pokemon Releases New Anime Special From Suzume Studio: Watch

Play video

Pokemon is gearing up to celebrate Pokemon Day soon, and the franchise is kicking it off with a special new anime from the same studio behind Makoto Shinkai film hits like Weathering With You and Suzume. Pokemon Day is one of the biggest days of the year for Pokemon fans as the franchise usually commemorates the occasion by sharing updates on future projects now in the works. But it’s not just the video game side of things as fans of the Pokemon anime are often treated to fun new releases as well. This year something special came along too with a brand new anime release.

To help celebrate Pokemon Day 2025, Pokemon has released a special new anime titled “Dragonite and the Postman” This new special highlights a completely different part of the Pokemon world than seen in the current anime releases, and focuses on a young postal worker who was inspired to take on the job after seeing a hard working Dragonite when she was younger. Brought to life by a talented team at CoMix Wave Films (which are no strangers to fantastic anime releases), you can check out the new Pokemon anime special in the video above.

The Pokemon Company / Comix Wave Films

What Is Dragonite and the Special Delivery?

Dragonite and the Postman was released to help commemorate Pokemon Day 2025, and is directed by Taku Kimura with animation produced at CoMix Wave Films. Kentaro Nana wrote the script for the special with Asuka Dokai handling the character design and Maho Aoki serving as animation director. Tasuku Watanabe handled art director duties, and the music was composed by Evan Call. The theme song for the special is titled “Paper Airplane” as performed by suis from Yorushika × Evan Call. As for what to expect from the special, The Pokemon Company teases it as such:

“Hana, a girl from the Paldea region who admires the postman Dragonite and aspires to be an ace postman, is given a letter with no address one day and is suddenly on the run looking for the sender. Running around the city with her partner Fuecoco, she finally succeeds in finding the sender, a boy named Rio. When she hears the story, she finds out that the letter was written by Rio to celebrate the birthday of his father, who is working alone in the Kanto region. However, that day is already Rio’s father’s birthday…”

As for CoMix Wave Films, Makoto Shinkai has announced that he had been working on a new feature film project last year, but has yet to reveal any details about the new work as of the time of this publication. The famous writer and director had teased there could be a new announcement for the film some time this year, so it’s something fans need to keep an eye out for as the year continues.

How do you like this new Pokemon special from the same studio as some major anime movies?