Pokemon Legends Shines with Gorgeous Studio Ghibli Makeover

Pokemon is moving into a busy season with the upcoming release of its Sinnoh remakes, but that is not all on its plate. If you did not hear, Pokemon is bringing its first open-world title to life in 2022, and all eyes are on Pokemon Legends: Arceus to see how things go. And as it turns out, one fan decided it was time to give the game an ultra adorable makeover.

And how did this makeover work? Well, we have Studio Ghibli to thank for it. The artist Startboii1 took time to combine the big Pokemon game with the aesthetics made famous by director Hayao Miyazaki. It is no surprise this combo works, and fans are already vying for more of this series.

Legends of Arceus but make it Ghibli pic.twitter.com/syV68r7Dxw — Startboii (@Startboii1) August 25, 2021

As you can see above, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is gorgeous in this new piece of art. The fan artist melded the best of Princess Mononoke together with the ancient history of this upcoming game. Not only are several Studio Ghibli sprites scattered throughout this painting, but they are joined by Miyazaki-approved Pokemon like Wyrdeer and Hisuian Growlithe.

This gorgeous blend brings out the best in Pokemon designing, so you can see why fans are obsessed. In fact, plenty would love for Studio Ghibli to take on a short or miniseries based on Pokemon Legends: Arceus as long as it looked as good as this. The Pokemon games tend to get anime promos that fans treasure, so this crossover isn't entirely impossible. But when it comes to an official partnership happening, well - that is yet to be seen.

What do you think about this gorgeous take on Pokemon? Should Studio Ghibli tackle an actual Pokemon short? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.